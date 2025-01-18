Snow Bowl Sequel Trending As Unlikely For Eagles-Rams
PHILADELPHIA - Thoughts of a full-fledged “Snow Bowl 2” are dimming as Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams grows closer.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET and there is expected to be some snow during the game but a much more manageable amount that will likely accumulate to two inches or so.
More so, the wind should not play much of a factor, scheduled to be out of the NNW at 6 to 10 miles per hour. The wild-chill factor or so-called “real feel” is expected to be minimal on a kickoff temperature of about 33 degrees.
Light snow may be mixed with sleet early in the game and turn to all snow by about 4 ET. The light accumulating snow should happen from 5 to 7 ET so the guts of the game will be in a snowfall.
The snow is expected to taper by 7 ET with rapidly falling temperatures and winds, resulting in extreme cold long after the game has ended at 9 ET.
From a Philadelphia perspective “The Snow Bowl” refers to a Dec. 8 2013 Week 14 game where the Eagles topped the Detroit Lions, 34-20, behind LeSean McCoy’s 217-yard rushing performance in what was a blinding snow at the time.
The Lions quarterback that day was Matthew Stafford, who will be leading the Rams into South Philadelphia this Sunday.
Stafford was not effective in the snow, finishing 10 of 25 for 151 yards, prompting many in and around the Delaware Valley to cross their fingers for a sequel.
Right now that seems unlikely.
AccuWeather has its current snow forecast at 1 to 3 inches (51%), and coating to an inch at 45%. The other outcomes are negligible: over 6 inches at just 1%, 3 to 6 inches at 2%, and little-to-no accumulation at 1%.