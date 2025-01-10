Special Bond Between Eagles Saquon Barkley And Offensive Line Starts With A Text
PHILADELPHIA – Saquon Barkley doesn’t just take the ball, look for a little crack in the line, and start running. His preparation begins during the week, and one of the more under-the-radar pieces of work it takes to gobble up the yardage he has this season starts with a text to his teammates.
Not all his teammates. Just a little group chat with his five offensive linemen.
“I’d be lying to you if I told you how it started, but it’s the way we stay in communication,” said Barkley. “The big thing for me is I try to pick their brain.”
The Eagles 2,000-yard running back said group chatting on his cell phone isn't all that new for him. He did it in New York, but that thread was with most of the team, not just his O-line.
“Things were a little easier (with the Giants),” he said. “We all lived in New jersey. The dynamics here are harder because some guys live in Pennsylvania, some guys live in New Jersey. You could be an hour away from each other.
“I think it’s important. I know how great those guys are up front and how helpful they are for me and the things I was able to accomplish so far this season, so I try my best to make sure I stay in constant communication with them.”
The text chain works like this: Barkley will ask his linemen what running plays they like for an upcoming game. The linemen respond with what they’ve been studying, maybe with some smiley face or pink heart emojis, though that part is unconfirmed. Barkley then takes that information to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and run-game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
“Kellen does a really good job of listening to us with the plays we like,” said Barkley. “Sometimes hell ask me what plays I like, and I go right to those guys.”
And the linemen certainly appreciate giving their input, because they've never had this lefel of communication with their previous backs.
“We appreciate him, and he appreciates us, said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “We’ve had some great running backs, but …it's probably the first time we’ve been in sync and his keenness to know what we’re thinking. He always asks us what we’re thinking.
"That’s the first time it’s ever happened for us. It’s a pretty special relationship to have with a running back who’s always know what we like and always keen to know where we are supposed to hit the ball.”
