Eagles Jalen Hurts was Full Participant, Should Start Playoff Opener Vs. Packers
PHILADELPHIA – On his first day back at practice, Jalen Hurts wore short sleeves. A wise guy would say, well, he’s still concussed. Doesn’t he know the wind chill is barely above 0? He was listed as a limited participant.
On his second day of practice, which was Thursday, Hurts wore long sleeves. Ah yes, the concussion is behind him, the same wise guy would say, and, sure enough, he was listed as a full participant.
All kidding aside, there was nothing funny about Hurts’ concussion that happened on Dec. 22 and cost him the final two Eagles games, but his return to a full participant seems to be the last hurdle the quarterback had to clear to suit up and play the Packers on wildcard weekend (Sunday, 4:30 p.m.)
When head coach Nick Sirianni meets the media one final time on Friday he will likely say Hurts is out of the concussion protocol and will play. In Green Bay, Jordan Love was also a full participant in Thursday’s practice after the Packers quarterback suffered a hand injury in the regular-season finale loss against the Bears.
So, it will be best on best, and may the best team, the best quarterback win.
“He came back with high energy,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “I’ve been there before with a concussion, and you want to get back out there as fast as possible. It took him some time, but he came out there and didn’t miss a beat. He looked sharp.”
Mailata was asked about Hurts’ shirt-sleeve fashion choice on Wednesday.
“I was like, ‘Short sleeves?’” he said. “He wore just his tank top to the bus (that took them to practice at Lincoln Financial Field). I’m like, man, come on man, all the offensive linemen have long sleeves on underneath, hoods on, and he’s walking out there like that. I like that mentality, though.”
Kenny Pickett seemed to be taking second-team reps on Thursday during the 15 minutes or so reporters were allowed to watch practice at the Linc, but he was listed as limited with his rib injury when the injury report came out. That leaves open the possibility that Tanner McKee might be Hurts’ top backup on Sunday.
A.J. Brown missed practice with what was called a knee and rest. A team source said, however, that the receiver will play on Sunday. Brown missed last year’s wildcard loss to the Buccaneers with a knee injury. Backup offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was out for a second day with an illness.
Also limited in addition to Pickett were offensive linemen Lane Johnson (rest) and Jack Driscoll (ankle) and running back Will Shipley (ankle).
In addition to Hurts, others listed as full participants included tight ends Dallas Goedert (knee) and Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist), and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring), who had his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened earlier in the week.
