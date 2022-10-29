Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL.

The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.

He also had knee surgery while he's been out.

With little going for them, the 2-5 Steelers have started the 21-day practice window on Watt to return and the company line is there is a chance he might suit up for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia against the 6-0 Eagles.

Pittsburgh enters as a double-digit underdog and hasn’t won in Philly since 1965.

Meanwhile, the smart money remains on Watt sitting this one out with the Steelers set to enter their bye week after the game, something that would give the edge rusher two more weeks to heal.

To call Watt a difference-maker is an understatement.

In 2021, the Wisconsin product who is good friends with Eagles' Mike linebacker T.J. Edwards led the NFL in sacks (22.5), tackles for loss (21), and quarterback hits (39), the second consecutive season he’s paced the league in all three categories.

Since 2018, Watt’s second NFL season, he’s never dipped below 13 sacks. He had one sack and three TFLs in Pittsburgh’s season-opening win over Cincinnati. Without him, the Steelers are a dismal 1-5.

“I feel good,” Watt said Friday after practice. “Today was a good day. This week has been a good week for me. I just want to continue going in the right direction.”

Because Watt is still on IR, the Steelers didn’t have to list him on their final injury status report, essentially extending the time frame for gamesmanship another 24 hours.

Pittsburgh has until 4 p.m. on Saturday to put Watt on the 53-man roster.

Watt was asked if he felt close to 100% and played his part in this dance well.

“It’s definitely trending that way,” Watt said. “In totality, it’s just about getting my body back playing. There’s a lot of aspects that go into playing in an NFL football game, and I feel like I’m going in the right direction.”

When asked specifically about Sunday Watt said, “we’ll have to see.”

The Steelers have scraped together just five sacks as a whole in the six games Watt has missed.

“It’s always hard," he said. "If you’re losing, you want to be in there to help out; if you’re winning, you want to be in there to have fun, too.

“I always want to play if I can.

If left up to Watt, there is little doubt the All-Pro would try to play but playing it safely remains the smart move for Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers have invested in me and want me to be here long term,” said Watt. “I want to be here long term. I want to play at a high level, and I have a lot of people in my corner that have my best interests and are going to make sure that I’m doing what’s right for myself and for this football team.”

