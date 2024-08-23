The 5 Eagles’ Final Case Candidates Vs. Vikings
PHILADELPHIA - The final preseason game for the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday figures to be nothing more than a necessary evil for two teams that will keep their key components far away from battle with the initial cut to 53 looming on Aug. 27.
That doesn’t mean the game is just a speedbump for everyone, however, as there will be several bubble players trying to make their final case to GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni a strong one.
Here are the five Eagles' players to focus on Saturday afternoon:
Edge Rusher Patrick Johnson - There’s a strong argument that Johnson has already made the team with a strong summer. If the NFL was strictly a meritocracy that would be the case but labeling factors in here because it’s difficult to keep six edge rushers and Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith and rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt are locked in for Roseman.
The argument for Johnson is that he’s far more than just an edge rusher. The fourth-year product from Tulane moonlights as one of Michael Clay’s top special teams players and can also give defensive coordinator Vic Fangio the occasional snap as a stacked linebacker.
Fangio has recently started unfurling a pass-rushing look where Zach Baun is the only linebacker on the field and Johnson serves as an extra overhang player up front.
There is at least a chance that Roseman has already called this one at Fangio’s insistence and already moved Johnson off the bubble and into the key contributor group.
Safety Tristin McCollum - McCollum deserves to make the team after a strong training camp and preseason. That said, the Eagles’ backup safety situation is complicated by the status of veteran James Bradberry and the injury timelines of Sydney Brown and Caden Sterns.
Another strong performance by McCollum, who has been one of the Eagles' most active and physical defenders when on the field, could be too much for Roseman to ignore with another strong performance.
Wide Receiver Ainias Smith - All Smith needs is a steady performance to make the roster.
The acquisition of Jahan Dotson helps Smith case because now there is less of a need to keep a veteran receiver who can play immediately like Parris Campbell or John Ross.
Roseman isn’t going to want to cut the 152nd overall pick in the draft so the goal for Smith is to avoid the kind of negative plays that will force the GM’s hands.
Tight End E.J. Jenkins - The Eagles cut bait with veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah earlier this week, meaning the TE3 spot is wide open.
Jenkins has done a nice job as a receiver in camp and now has to prove he can lose slowly as a blocker to outlast the oft-injured Albert Okwuegbunam and any upcoming waiver-wire candidates.
Cornerback Josh Jobe - The final cornerback slot is likey going to come down to Jobe vs. Eli Ricks. The latter has far more upside as a coverage player. Jobe has been the Eagles’ best special teams player and flashing that against Minnesota could seal the deal in what is an Alabama vs. Alabama competition.
