'The Best Right Tackle in the World' Feels his Best is Yet to Come

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni went with the Kenny Gainwell T-shirt for the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night but the Eagles' head coach saved his biggest endorsement for star right tackle Lane Johnson.

While discussing his offensive line, perhaps the biggest strength on his team, Sirianni paused to spend some extra time on Johnson, the 32-year-old former All-Pro.

“He’s the best right tackle in the world," Sirianni said. "To be able to say that about guys on your roster that’s a cool thing to have. That’s how I see it, that’s how people in our building see it, that’s how our offensive coaches see it, the defensive staff. Everyone recognizes what type of player he is.

"That’s just a huge advantage for an offense, that you know that Lane Johnson has it taken care of on the right side.”

Coincidently, Johnson spoke earlier in the day and the 6-foot-6 veteran noted he's added weight and power to what is now a 330-pound frame.

“I feel like my best football is coming," Johnson said. "I feel like the next two years will be prime. It’s just different. Whatever I may have lost in speed it’s like I’ve made up with power as I’ve gotten older.

"I feel good. Much better than I did last year.”

Last season, Johnson was still dealing with the aftermath of reconstructive ankle surgery and noted he was fighting through things in camp to the point he couldn't even run.

The concern over his health was one of the driving forces in the high-profile anxiety issues Johnson suffered through that forced him to leave the team for a short time.

Feeling healthier than he has in years, Johnson is ready to team with Isaac Seumalo to potentially provide a dominant right side.

"It's been great so far, I feel like Isaac and I communicate very well," Johnson said. "Play at a fast pace. He’s a very quick individual so he makes life for me pretty easy – just like [Brandon] Brooks did. He’s really had a great camp so far."

Seumalo is moving over from LG after Landon Dickerson seized control of that position when Seumalo was down with a Lisfranc foot injury. The transition has been seamless.

"Really nothing surprises me about Isaac," said Johnson. "The past six or seven years he’s one of the more talented guys who’s probably ever been here as far as a guy that’s played every position."

As for Johnson, he plans to validate Sirianni's words with his own performance on the field.

"Right now I feel fast around 330," he said. "I feel good. I'm just trying to keep things rolling. Early in my career, I played around 315, 320. I guess it’s easier to keep on weight as you get older. As long as it’s not slowing me down too much.

"But I feel good. I feel ready."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen