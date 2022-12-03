The Blue Raider Tint to Eagles vs. Titans

PHILADELPHIA - Of all places that are going to be well-represented at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday it is Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The so-called Mayor of the sixth-largest City in the Volunteer State is Kevin Byard, the Titans’ All-Pro safety who was born in Philadelphia before matriculating south and ultimately starring at Middle Tennessee State before being selected in the third round by the Titans.

It was an easy transition for Byard because Murfreesboro happens to be the largest suburb of Nashville, home of the Titans.

Even though MTSU isn’t exactly Alabama, Georgia, or even Tennessee in the SEC, it’s not hard to figure out why the Titans were high on a player that was so good in an environment so close to the team. Byard was first-team All-Conference USA in 2014 and 2015 and his 19 career interceptions are the most in school Blue Raiders history.

When Byard exited Middle Tennessee State in 2016 as perhaps the best defensive player in school history, it didn’t take the Blue Raiders long to find another NFL-level prospect on the back end.

By 2017, Reed Blankenship had inherited the baton, becoming a five-year starter. The run caught the eye of some future NFL coaches like Parks Frazier, the current play-caller in Indianapolis.

In an industry that often serves as one big Faberge commercial (and they tell two friends), Frazier keyed in his friend, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, on just what Blankenship meant to the MTSU program.

“It helped me a lot and not only just the experience of football but the guys that all my coaches, especially (MTSU defensive coordinator) Scott Shafer, he taught me a lot about football,” Blankenship said of his time with the Blue Raiders “I came in not really knowing anything about Cover-2, defense in general. He took me in, got one-on-one film studies and it allowed me to broaden my education on football.

“I can't thank him enough.”

The Eagles took a $5,000 flyer on Blankenship and the undrafted rookie slowly worked his way up the depth chart, first making the 53 before earning a game-day spot and passing former fourth-round draft pick K’Von Wallace on the depth chart.

When veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney against Green Bay, it was Blankenship that was pressed into action and he responded with a performance worthy of being graded the Eagles’ best defensive performer by Pro Football Focus in a 40-33 win, and becoming the first undrafted player to intercept four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

“I didn't know that until one of our media guys came up and told me,” Blankenship said. “You know, it's pretty cool. It's pretty cool to have that, I guess that title but a pick is a pick. Hopefully, I can continue to get more and I’ll continue to keep my head down and keep working.”

While he and Byard won’t be facing each other this week, the fact that both will be starting an NFL game is a nice little recruiting tool for MTSU.

Blankenship was already used to being compared to Byard from his college days.

“I’ve heard the comparison many times,” he said, “I’ve got to be the best Reed Blankenship that I can be. I try not to compare myself to anybody but he’s obviously a great player.”

