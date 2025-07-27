The Eagles' Second-Year Star Alert
PHILADELPHIA – No Eagles player has received more rave reviews in the opening days of training camp than second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, to the point defensive coordinator Vic Fangio felt the need to throw cold water on some of the more grandiose projections to protect his still emerging edge defender.
What can’t be debated is how hard Hunt worked in the offseason, understanding the opportunity that was awaiting the Houston Christian product.
The organization wanted the now 6-foot-3, 252-pound late bloomer to add weight and strength in the offseason while honing the natural attributes he flashed as a pass rusher when injuries to Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff forced the then-rookie into the rotation as a third-round developmental draft pick.
Hunt, 24, took the instructions seriously, pre-shipping his specialized protein smoothies designed by the organization to his offseason training home, the Champions League Performance Facility in Houston.
Even more impressive was the insight Hunt was seeking, maybe best exemplified by his early July trip, along with teammate Nolan Smith, to Von Miller’s annual Las Vegas-based, pass-rushing summit.
One of the best pass rushers of the modern generation and a certain future Hall of Famer, Miller was among the first to organize a specialized camp in the offseason for any position group.
Others involved this year included relentless Raiders star Maxx Crosby and another future Hall of Fame player, long-time Saints difference-maker Cam Jordan, and former Patriots Super Bowl winner Willie McGinest.
“Really, just picking their brains. Just asking questions,” Hunt said of the experience. “How do you set up? How do you set up your spin? How do you set this up? What’s your counters?
“Really just getting into pass rush details that a lot of people overlook or don’t care about.”
Hunt, an Ivy League safety at Cornell not too long ago, was soaking in everything he could in the environment with some of the best ever who are specifically there to help others.
“It’s very humbling,” Hunt said. “Those are people you aspire to be, those are people who you aspire to be like, and I have no problem picking the brains of anybody who’s in a better position or in a position I want to be in.”
Helped by Eagles’ edge-rushing coach Jeremiah Washburn, Hunt has embraced what it means to be a professional.
“When you’re in a room like I’m in a room with Coach Wash, and he has such a high standard and loves rushing so much, and I love rushing so much. You kind of get into the nitty gritty details that not a lot of people care about and a lot of people overlook, and that’s what I’m trying to benefit on and be a technician,” said Hunt.
Already, star left tackle Jordan Mailata has compared some of Hunt’s traits to Dallas superstar Micah Parsons, and Smith, the Eagles’ top pass rusher, called his friend “the best thing since sliced bread.”
In the early days of camp, Hunt was seen joking with A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley, being welcomed into the Eagles’ deep cadre of stars with the dues of expectation.
And Hunt seems like he belongs.
“I have a chip on my shoulder, but I’m not cocky about it or anything,” Hunt explained. “I’m a confident person, but If I don’t understand something. I’m confident enough to realize that people aren’t necessarily better than me, but in positions I want to be in and have done things I want to do.
“So I’m going to ask them about those experiences.”
