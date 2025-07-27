'Real Football' Is Where Eagles' Big Back Plans To Stand Out
PHILADELPHIA – After a lost season in Green Bay, the early returns on sixth-year running back A.J. Dillon have been positive enough that the coaching staff has wanted to see how the big bruiser looks behind perhaps the league’s best offensive line.
Still just 27, Dillon had been an impressive part of a rotational backfield with the Packers since arriving as a second-round pick out of Boston College in 2020 until stinger issues derailed things late in the 2023 season.
The first hurdle for Dillon is the reboot, and the health part of that equation, which doesn’t seem to be much of a concern for the Baltimore native.
“I’m excited,” Dillon told EOSI. “I’ve been playing football since I was 8 years old. So dang near 18-19 years. So to be able to be out here and playing some ball, I’m excited, can’t wait.”
The Eagles, of course, are coming off a Super Bowl-winning season that was spearheaded by one of the greatest ground games of all-time, with a franchise record 3,048 yards (which was also sixth-best in NFL history), and a record 2,504 yards (including the postseason) coming from superstar Saquon Barkley.
However, Philadelphia did lose capable backup Kenny Gainwell, a player very popular with head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts, in free agency. That leaves an opening for the game-day backup with Dillon competing for that role with second-year player Will Shipley.
“I’ve know Say (Saquon) for a little bit, obviously, both being from the East Coast, having mutual coaches and friends in the league,” Dillon said when discussing the RB room. “That was pretty easy to get to know each other. And Will and all those other guys are awesome to be around. So it’s fun. We push each other every day and make each other better.”
Shipley was the pre-camp favorite to be elevated on the depth chart and the 2024 fourth-round pick is still No. 2 behind Barkley in individual drills and getting more of the second-team reps.
That said, Dillon’s presence has been larger than expected and figures to grow more over the next week when the pads come on and the man known as “Quadzilla” can show off the physicality of being a nearly 250-pound back with a powerful lower body.
“It's interesting because he is a different kind of player,” offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said. “He's a big guy that can run downhill and do different things. And what's actually been really good to see is he's done a good job catching the ball out of the backfield and his versatility. So, it just gives us another guy that we can put out there and a different piece where we can move other pieces around. So, it'll be fun to use him this year.”
“Real football starts when you put on the pads and the O-line can really start to push people out of the way,” according to Dillon.
And the idea of “real football” behind a Jeff Stoutland offensive line is where Dillon can really begin to make his push.
“I think we’ve watched enough tape. I went back and watched last year, and years past, as to what the game plan is, how they’re coming off doubles, things like that, where they’re pushing to,” said Dillon when discussing the Eagles’ running game. “They obviously have a lot of success and have for many, many years. As a running back, it’s a great place to be, a great offensive line to run behind, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
