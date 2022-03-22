The Nuts and Bolts of Haason Reddick's Deal

The Eagles' new edge rusher is assured of two years to prove himself with his hometown team

The numbers are in and there's plenty to digest when it comes to Haason Reddick's reported three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles.

The veteran pass-rusher actually signed a six-year contract with 2025 through 2027 serving as voidable dummy years for salary-cap purposes,

The structure of the contract, however, is essentially the NFL modern standard for non-quarterbacks of two years and we'll take it from there.

From a practical standpoint Reddick, a Camden native who played his college ball at Temple, is cashing in to the tune of $30M, a number that includes a signing bonus of $13,715,000 and a 2023 option bonus of $13.67M.

From a team standpoint, Howie Roseman and Jake Rosenberg structured the contract to have palatable salary-cap figures in 2022 ($4.028M) and 2023 (6.807M) before there is a significant spike in 2024 ($20.48M).

What that tells you is that if Reddick performs over the next two seasons, the Eagles will likely restructure and effectively extend the deal to limit the salary-cap number by 2024. Conversely, if Reddick doesn't perform that will likely be the inflection point to moving on.

Here's a ledger of the actual contract:

2022 - A base salary of $1.035M with a workout bonus of $250K, $2.743M of prorated money, and a cap hit of $4.028M.

2023 - A base salary of $1.080M with a workout bonus of $250K plus a $13.67M option bonus that must kick in between the start of training camp and the regular season. There is $5,477M in prorated money and the $6.807M cap hit this year.

2024 - Reddick's base salary spikes to $13,75M with a $250K workout bonus. He has a $1M roster bonus due on the third day of the league year which is the typical agent trick to make the Eagles declare their intent with Reddick while free agency is still in its early days. The prorated money is $5.477M and the cap hit is the likely untenable $20.477M number.

2025 through 2027 - Voidable years with prorated money numbers of $5.77M, S5.77M, and $2.734, respectively. There is also a dead-money hit of $13.688M by 2025.

The most unique part of the deal is the 2023 option bonus, something that enabled the Eagles to add the final dummy year on the contract.

Finally, there are also $1.5M performance escalators on the two real years of the contract (2022 and 2023) if Reddick makes the Pro Bowl, is named All-Pro or hits a pre-determined sacks target, presumably double digits.

