The Spark That Ignited The Eagles Offense Came On The Offensive Line
PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Davis’ standout play grabbed the headlines, with his blocked field goal, 61-yard touchdown run, five tackles, and hustle sack in the Eagles’ 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts and the passing game checked out just fine, too, with Hurts throwing three touchdowns, A.J. Brown going over 100 yards receiving, and DeVonta Smith catching what proved to be the game winner on a fourth down throw from four yards that gave the Eagles a 27-26 lead, their first since going up 7-0.
Perhaps lost in the ‘Thrilla in South Phila’ was what took place on the offensive line. The Eagles lost right tackle Lane Johnson in the first quarter with a stinger. Matt Pryor came in for him, took 15 snaps, but was replaced by Fred Johnson after Pryor gave up a strip-sack fumble to Jared Verse, to start the third quarter. The Rams opened a 26-7 lead on the next play with a touchdown pass from there.
So, in came Johnson, and offense that had been stuck in the mud under blue skies at Lincoln Financial Field, became unstuck.
The Spark That Ignited The Offense
“I don't think I was really the reason,” said Johnson. “I just felt the offense was due for a spark and I felt like I was that spark. All I felt like I could do was do my best and let the chips fall where they may.”
With Johnson settled in, the Eagles went 79 yards on five plays in 2:28 to cut their deficit to 26-14.
On their next series, they motored 87 yards on 13 plays in 6:27 to make it a 26-21 game. Following a three-and-out sequence, the offense got moving again, traveling 91 yards on 17 plays in 6:54 to take a 27-26 lead with 1:48 to play.
Johnson was a valuable reserve on last year’s Super Bowl team who left for Jacksonville in free agency but was brought back via a trade on Aug. 25 for a seventh-round pick in next spring’s draft.
“I remember when we were told Fred was coming back (in the trade), it put a big smile on my face,” said running back Saquon Barkley. “Obviously, you want to be good at that position and Fred’s a starter in this league. He came up big. …He stepped up big for us. We know that and that’s why we’re excited he’s on this team.”
Johnson is more of a left tackle. He filled in for four games last year when Jordan Mailata had to go on injured reserve. He didn’t take any reps at right tackle during the week, so he came cold.
“I still got a lotta things to work on, a lot of things to improve,” he said. “I felt like I had to step up for my brothers. Whether I did that or not, the coaches will decide. I'll just keep racking up my days.”
The coaches decided in-game to have him take over for Pryor, and that, according to Nick Sirianni, is never an easy call for the staff, but one that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo made together.
“Fred did a great job, just like Fred did last year in certain situations, to come in and play meaningful football,” said the head coach. “We had played some things with right left side as far as that goes with where they've been training, but the offensive staff, Stout, Kevin did a good job of saying, ‘Hey Matt Pryor's very important to this football team and the things that he does (but) Fred would maybe give us a better chance right now,' and making that change. That's hard to do sometimes, and I credit those guys a lot for that change.”
