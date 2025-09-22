Jordan Davis' Walk-Off Play Was Talk Of Eagles Locker Room
PHILADELPHIA – He was supposed to get down with the ball wrapped in his arms. Instead, Jordan Davis, the man-mountain despite his shrinking waistline, scooped up the field goal try from 44 yards he had just swatted down and rumbled 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a walk-off 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
The play that helped get the Eagles to 3-0 was the talk of the locker room afterward.
“We have little 'knows,'” said teammate Jalen Carter. “Say we were to get a pick at the time, it’s ‘get down.’ He blocks a field goal, he scoops it, and he was open, nobody was catching him.”
Added running back Saquon Barkley: “We are supposed to go down but make sure you’re right when you do it. He was right. He scored. It was as super cool moment. I ran like a kid to get down there and to see everybody chase him down, that was awesome.”
Head coach Nick Sirianni gave Davis a pass on the play.
"When there's no time on the clock and there's nobody out in front of you, I'm always okay with something like that," he said.
Carter and Davis were shoulder to shoulder in the middle of the line before the ball was snapped, two former Georgia Bulldogs now NFL playmakers.
"He Was Just Gone"
“Jordan told me to take an angle and just go,” said Carter. “I gotta a knock back. I kind of stopped to get ready for my jump, and all I see is JD keep going, blocked it, and took it to the house. It was a great moment. ...He was running so fast. I’m so proud of him. When he picked it up I was like, ‘Yeah, get…(down)’ but then he just started going and nobody was catching him. He was just gone.”
Gone, indeed.
Davis reached a top speed of 18.59 miles per hour, according to NextGen Stats which is the fastest speed by a player over 330 pounds since at least 2017, per the NFL. He is also the heaviest player to return a blocked field goal of at least 50 yards for a touchdown.
He is the first Eagles player to return a field goal block for a touchdown since Matt Ware returned Quintin Mikell’s blocked kick 65 yards on Oct. 23, 2005, vs. the San Diego Chargers.
“A lot people look at a field-goal block as just another play, just another down, get off the field and check a box,” said Davis. “But the way we talked about it on the sideline, we knew ... his angle, we knew his launch point when it was at the 30-yard line.”
Carter had a blocked field goal, too. It also came in the fourth quarter with the Eagles still trailing 26-21. He didn’t want to talk much about that, though, even though the Eagles used that brilliance to march 91 yards in 17 plays, taking nearly seven minutes off the clock to take their first lead of the game on a fourth-down catch by DeVonta Smith with 1:48 to play in the final quarter.
“I just jumped, got my left hand up; it was smooth,” said Carter about his block, “but I don’t even care about that. JD got the real block. JD did it and took it to the house.”
According to Elias Sports, the last time the Eagles blocked multiple field goals in a game was Sept. 21, 1975, precisely 50 years ago to the day. Bill Bergey had them both and also blocked a PAT. Davis and Carter made the Eagles the first team to block two field goals in the fourth quarter of the same game since at least 1978.
“We just hit the gap, put our hands up at the right time, and I'd seen the ball on the ground,” said Davis. “I knew at that point, it was a 'no mas' situation. I just took off from there ... I wanted to make sure we ended the game right. I didn't know I was going to go that fast. I didn't know that I was going to make it all the way to the end zone. I just kept running, and my legs carried me from there.”
More NFL: Eagles Turn Boos To Cheers Despite Another Lackluster Rushing Attack