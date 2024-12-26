The Thinking Behind Two Eagles Reunions
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles reunited with a couple of players Thursday, signing quarterback Ian Book and running back Lew Nichols to the practice squad.
Although head coach Nick Sirianni has clamped down on giving any substantive information on injuries, the positions for Book and Nichols should be noted on a week when starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and backup runner Will Shipley are in the concussion protocol.
Amplifying the need for an additional body at QB is the rib injury that backup Kenny Pickett suffered in last Sunday’s 36-33 loss to Washington.
Pickett was estimated as a limited participant has the Eagles’ practice on Christmas Day.
The team did have a walkthrough on Tuesday and Pickett appeared in the locker room before indicated he planned to speak with reporters Thursday, a sign he plans on being available for the Week 17 game against Dallas.
The only fully healthy QB on the Eagles’ 53-man roster right now is third-stringer Tanner McKee, which is the reason Book was brought in as an insurance policy.
As for Nichols, he joins Ty Davis-Price as option to elevate if Shiply is unable to play.
The Eagles typically carry three backs on game days – Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, and Shipley, who has multiple roles as a backup RB, one of the kick returners, and the personal protector for punter Braden Mann.
Starting safety Reed Blankenship, who handled the PP role before Shipley arrived this season, resumed that role when Shipley was forced to leave against the Commanders. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was the KR next to Gainwell, who is the primary returner.
There is also the realization that Barkley’s load may need to be lightened if and when the No. 1 seed in the conference is officially off the table although that won’t be until Week 18.
The Eagles had one open spot on the PS after releasing tight end Kevin Foelsch earlier this week. They created the other spot by releasing cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields on Thursday.
