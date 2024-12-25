QB Issues Highlight Eagles' Christmas Day Estimated Injury Report
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles didn't practice on Christmas Day, instead moving up a walkthrough to Tuesday.
However, NFL rules do not require a status report for a Sunday game until Wednesday so 12-3 Philadelphia issued the first estimated status report of the week in front of Sunday's matchup against the 7-8 Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
As expected starting quarterback Jalen Hurts did not participate after leaving Sunday's 36-33 loss at Washington with a concussion. Hurts was listed on the status report with both the concussion and his broken left finger but the former is the reason he was estimated as the DNP.
Backup Kenny Pickett finished the game for the Eagles but fought through a rib injury to do it. Pickett was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated status report.
The other DNPs tied to injury were starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen) and running back Will Shipley, who is in the concussion protocol.
The good news is that defensive tackle Jordan Davis was not on the report after leaving the game against the Commanders for a short period with an apparemt right leg injury.
There were a number of players who would have rested had the Eagles practiced on Wednesday including running back Saquon Barkley, right guard Mekhi Becton, wide receiver A.J. Brown, left guard Landon Dickerson, right tackle Lane Johnson, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive end Josh Sweat.
Two players were estimated as full participants despite injury: WR/punt returner Britain Covey (neck)and defensive end Bryce Huff (wrist).
Huff remains on injured reserve and his 21-day practice window to return was started a week ago. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio noted Huff worked in individual drills last week but not team drills.
