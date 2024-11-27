There Is A Cost To ConsiderAs Eagles Saquon Barkley Pursues 2,000 Yards
PHILADELPHIA – The pursuit for 2,000 rushing yards is on for Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, two running backs who will be on the same field Sunday when the Barkley and the Eagles visit Henry and the Ravens in Baltimore.
Henry has already breathed the rarified air of 2,000 yards, topping off at 2,027 four years ago. Barkley has never come close, but with 1,392 rushing yards and six games remaining, he has a good chance of reaching it.
History shows that, for the most part, the quest to scale that 2,000-yard mountain takes a heavy toll physically and mentally.
There have been eight who have done it, four them are in the Hall of Fame and one, Henry, will be. The four that are in are: Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, and O.J. Simpson.
Dickerson holds the record for most years rushing in a season with 2,105, set 40 years ago. He was 24 at the time, but the following season, he still dipped to 1,234 yards rushing.
Here’s a look at the other seven.
Adrian Peterson: 2,097 in 2012. After that, he had 1,226 yards then got hurt in 2014 after just two games.
Jamal Lewis: 2,066 in 2003. He barely cracked 1,000 the following season, finishing with 1,006.
Sanders: 2,053 in 1997. He followed that up with 1,491 then abruptly retired.
Henry: 2,027 in 20202. He got hurt the following season and played just eight games, ending the year with 937 yards.
Davis: 2,008 in 1998. He played just 16 games the next three years and the best total he put up in that span was just 701 yards.
Chris Johnson: 2,006 in 2009. He had 1,364 the next season.
Simpson: 2,003 in 1973. He did it in 14 games and came back the next year and put up 1,364.
If Barkley does it, he would be tied for the second-oldest to hit 2,000 yards. Sanders was 29 when he did it. Peterson was 27, the same age Barkley is now.
