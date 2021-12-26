Third-Quarter Explosion Leads Eagles to Third Straight Win

PHILADELPHIA – It was too chilly to sweat, but that’s what the New York Giants were doing to the Eagles and their fans on Sunday, making them perspire with a defense that held Philadelphia to just three first-half points on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Then came the third quarter.

The Eagles' offense toweled down and put up 17 points in a span of 7 minutes, 55 seconds that went like this: a 4-yard touchdown run from Boston Scott, a 37-yard field goal from Jake Elliott, and a 4-yard TD catch from DeVonta Smith that survived a lengthy review.

When the dust cleared, the Eagles had blown out the Giants, 34-10 after adding fourth-quarter scores from Lane Johnson – yes, that Lane Johnson, the Eagles’ right tackle – and a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown by Alex Singleton, the second of his career.

New York’s lone touchdown came with just 3:59 to go in the game.

The win was a season-high third in a row for the Eagles, who are hitting their stride at the right time and sit at 8-7 with a trip to Washington on deck next Sunday.

If the season ended today, the Eagles would be in the playoffs as the seventh and final team because Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. it doesn't matter if the Saints win Monday night because the Eagles own the tiebreaker on them after beating them earlier this season

It was the seventh time this season the Eagles have scored 30-plus points after not doing it once in 2020. they are 6-1 in those games.

New York, which beat the Eagles 13-7 on Nov. 28 and was tied in this one, 3-3, at halftime, fell to 4-11.

Smith, who had five catches for 80 yards, now has five TD catches this season. That is a team-high in receiving scores, one more than tight end Dallas Goedert. The rookie WR had a career-long 46-yard catch in the first half.

Scott, who saw more playing time after Miles Sanders was ruled out at halftime with a hand injury, scored his seventh career rushing touchdown against the Giants in what was his sixth career game. He has eight overall against the Eagles’ NFC East rival.

Scott finished with 41 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Boston Scott rushes for a 4-yard TD in Week 15's rout of Giants. USA Today

The Eagles poured it on in the fourth quarter, with Johnson reporting as an eligible receiver then Jalen Hurts finding him for a 5-yard touchdown with 11:40 left in the final quarter. The right tackle had never found the end zone or even caught a pass in his nine career seasons.

The touchdown made it 27-3 and set off a jubilant celebration in the end zone.

Hurts overcame a dreadful first quarter, in which he had just three completions in 10 attempts for 11 yards, to finish 17-for-29 for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 102.5, a big improvement from the teams’ first matchup when he had three interceptions and a PR of 17.5.

His two TD throws give him 16 for the season and 26 overall.

Singleton then made it 34-3 with 10:19 to go, taking a Mike Glennon throw 29 yards to the end zone.

Glennon had replaced Jake Fromm with 78:48 to play in the third quarter.

Fromm’s first career start did not go well. He was benched after going 6-for-17 for 25 yards with one interception and a 19.5 passer rating.

The Giants got the ball coming out of halftime, but Fromm gave it right back to the Eagles when he airmailed a throw right into safety Rodney McLeod’s hand. It was the first pick for McLeod this season and the team’s 10th. It set the offense up at the 21 and the Eagles cashed the possession into Scott’s TD run.

Jalen Reagor then gave the Eagles’ the ball back at the New York 21 with a 39-yard punt return following a three-and-out forced by the defense. This time, though, Philadelphia had to settle for Elliott’s field goals, but it was now a two-possession game at 13-3 with 7:52 to play in the third.

Smith made it 20-3 with 4:07 to play in the third. The scoring drive was set up by a 40-yard catch from Quez Watkins, who had three receptions for 43 yards in the game.

The Eagles’ streak of seven straight games rushing for more than 175 yards came to an end. They had 130 yards on 30 runs.

The Eagles defense got sacks from Josh Sweat, which was his sixth that ties his career high set last year, and rookie Milton Williams, the second of his career.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.