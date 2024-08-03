This Eagles Superstar Has Been Most Impressive Player In Camp, Per Insider
There's a lot to like about this Philadelphia Eagles team.
Philadelphia might've struggled down the stretch in 2023, but a lot of the roster still is intact from the team's run to the Super Bowl during the 2022 campaign.
The Eagles are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and even added more star power to the franchise this offseason. Philadelphia was active in free agency and landed superstar running back Saquon Barkley among others. The Eagles also had a great draft and addressed their weakness in the secondary.
All in all, it's an exciting time to be an Eagles fan. Training camp is in full swing and that means that the 2024 campaign is right around the corner. Philadelphia will be able to get back on track and widely is considered among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this year.
There are many players shining in training camp, but the player who has been the most impressive has been wide receiver DeVonta Smith, according to The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.
"No player has been as impressive in camp," Kubena said. "Despite dropping the very first pass of the summer, Smith has caught several deep passes from Hurts through six practices, showing an explosivity the Eagles lacked during their late-season collapse in 2023. Proficiency is already a standard for Smith. He signed a three-year, $75 million extension after fielding his second consecutive 1,000-yard, seven-touchdown season.
"But his consistent downfield daggers suggest a dynamism with A.J. Brown that could stretch across an entire season in (Kellen Moore's) system. Brown said he expects Smith to 'make another jump' this year, given that 'nobody has been able to cover DeVonta all camp.'"
Smith already is one of the Eagles' top players but the fact that he is having such a good camp should be a welcomed sight to Eagles fans. Philadelphia fans should be excited right now and it should be a great year.
