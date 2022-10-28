Ticket to See Eagles Host Steelers is an Expensive Proposition

The Eagles’ bye week is over.

Even though they took off Week 7, and remained the league’s only unbeaten team at 6-0, it wasn’t a great day for them when you consider that all three teams in the NFC East won.

The Giants moved to 6-1 with a win over the Jaguars; the Cowboys made it to 5-2 with a triumph over the Lions; the Commanders toppled the Packers to get to 3-4.

That sets up quite a race for the top spot in the division as the calendar gets ready to flip to November next week.

First, though, the Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS).

The Steelers are struggling at 2-5, which is the same record the Eagles had last year at the same point of the season. Philly turned it around, finishing at 9-8 to sneak into the playoffs as the last seed.

If Pittsburgh is going to do something like that it will need to start soon. Steelers fans don’t seem to be giving up on their team.

Like the Eagles fan base, they have fans that travel well, and that has made finding a decently priced ticket hard to find.

The battle between the two NFL teams in the state of Pennsylvania is a top draw this weekend.

The average ticket price is $623.56, per SI Tickets.

It is the second-highest average ticket price of Week 8 behind the $637.58 to get into SoFi Stadium to see the 49ers take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in a big game in the NFC West.

The minimum get-in price for Eagles-Steelers is $299. A minimum get-in seat is the cheapest ticket available for the game - typically an upper-level zone or standing room.

The maximum get-in price for the game is an incredible $9,796. Maximum get-in is the most expensive ticket for the game - typically a box seat or first couple rows in the lower zones.

For Rams-49ers, the maximum get-in is $28,620 with a minimum get-in of just $169.

After they host the Steelers, the Eagles will hit the road and play the Texans four days later in Houston.

After an 11-day break, they will return home to host Washington on Monday Night Football on Nov. 14.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.