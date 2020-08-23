Training Camp Thoughts Day 6: Andre Dillard, Nickell Robey-Coleman in Spotlight

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles projected left tackle was forced to leave practice on Sunday at the NovaCare Complex.

The second-year player, the team's 2019 first-round pick, walked slowly to the medical tent early in the team's two-hour sessions, but any hope Dillard might return was quickly scuttled when he was seen making his way inside the facility.

Jordan Mailata replaced Dillard with the first-team at LT for the most part and Jason Peters stayed at right guard with three weeks to go until the season-opener at Washington on Sept. 13.

Despite his veteran status, Peters, the long-time starter at LT until this season, needs all the reps he can get at RG.

For that reason, it's no surprise that the Eagles stayed status quo for now by simply kicking Mailata up to the first-team to finish practice and also elevating rookie Prince Tega Wanogho to the second-team. Interestingly, interior backup Nate Herbig also got at least one rep at LT after Dillard left.

If Dillard is sidelined for an extended period, however, the Eagles will almost surely move Peters back to his more familiar position and likely insert Matt Pryor at RG.

ON-FIELD INTERESTS: Slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman was the star of the session and continued a strong camp by locking down anyone and everyone on the inside.

NRC was observed blanketing Greg Ward on a fade route during 7-on-7 red-zone work and staying in DeSean Jackson's hip pocket during the same period.

Robey-Coleman has been the only CB on the Eagles who has been able to deal with Jackson's route running.

Defensive end Joe Ostman was given some reps inside at the three-technique while Shareef Miller and Casey Toohill were at the DE spots on the second unit.

Ostman has been his usual dominant self on one-on-one drills as a pass rusher and if he can hold up inside, that versatility could be the final piece of the 53-man puzzle for the former undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan.

At receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside continues to play with more confidence and rookie Jalen Reagor is a cut above when it comes to explosiveness. When the rookie puts his foot in the ground, it's noticeable.

Before practice, Carson Wentz was asked about the comp he made between Reagor and All-Pro Julio Jones.

"By no means am I saying this rookie is Julio Jones right now," said Wentz. "Just the way that Jalen – his combination of speed and power – and just watching tape of Julio, I see some similarities with how they run routes. I think there’s a lot to learn from watching a guy like Julio that I really challenged [Reagor] to kind of dissect his game and try to model it to some extent."

Cornerback Darius Slay had an interception of Wentz in what might have been a pick-six.

With Miles Sanders (lower body) and Corey Clement (illness) out and Boston Scott (lower body) very limited in his return to practice, Elijah Holyfield got most of the first-team work and his highlight was as a receiver on a wheel route.

The Eagles also continue to look at undrafted rookie runner Adrian Killins as a hybrid player who often splits wide.

"Elijah Holyfield is getting a little bit of time now with both Miles and Boston, sort of day-to-day, and it's a great experience to be out there with Elijah and really [RB] Michael Warren, to be in that first huddle," said coach Doug Pederson before practice. "Listening to Carson. Listening to the communication. That's the only way that these guys can get better and understand this game."

WELCOME MAT: Receiver Travis Fulgham, wearing No. 6, practiced with the Eagles for the first time after being claimed off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

To make room for Fulgham, a lengthy 6-foot-2 wideout out of Old Dominion, the Eagles waived backup OT Casey Tucker.

Fulgham was a part of punt-return drills, which is interesting because of his size, and also was worked in pretty liberally by special teams coach Dave Fipp.

WELCOME BACK: Seven players were able to return to practice on Sunday, including tight ends Zach Ertz (upper body) and Dallas Goedert (broken left thumb), and Scott, although the latter was worked in sparingly.

Reagor and fellow receiver Deontay Burnett, who had a pair of nice catches, Miller, and cornerback Rasul Douglas also returned Sunday after battling illness, although there is no confirmation if that had to do with the league-wide COVID-19 testing irregularities.

That's the good news.

The bad news was TE Josh Perkins being labeled out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, right tackle Lane Johnson was listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Johnson was on the practice field, however, and looked fine. Receiver Rob Davis is also out week-to-week with a lower-body injury and he was seen limping.

Clement, WR John Hightower, defensive end Vinny Curry, and defensive tackless Hassan Ridgeway, and Anthony Rush all missed practice with an illness.

Without Perkins, undrafted rookie Noah Togiai and recent waiver pickup Caleb Wilson, the son of former Eagled D-Line coach Chris Wilson, will have the opportunity to step up. Pederson mentioned Togiai as a young player who has stood out so far.

"I think Noah at tight end has done an outstanding job," said Pederson. "He's a smart kid. Picked up the offense extremely well. He's learning the ins and outs of technique and just maybe how big and fast a defensive end like BG (DE Brandon Graham) might be or Vinny Curry, guys like that, Josh Sweat, that he's going against, so he's doing a really nice job there."

