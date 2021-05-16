Trevon Grimes May Have a Leg Up on His Competition

The big rookie from Florida seems to have a path to a roster spot

PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to making the Eagles' roster, Trevon Grimes may be looking down at his competition and the advantage has nothing to do with an impressive 6-foot-4 frame that the Fort Lauderdale native got to show off for the first time in South Philadelphia this weekend.

Grimes, an undrafted rookie free agent from out of the University of Florida, arrived with a skill set already well-defined to an inner-circle member of the Eagles’ offensive coaching staff.

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia's new quarterback coach, was the offensive coordinator for the Gators in 2020 and a part of that high-powered offense's coaching staff since 2018, the same year Grimes arrived in Gainesville as a transfer from Ohio State.

“Being in Florida with coach Johnson was an amazing experience,” Grimes said Friday before his first NFL practice session.

In many ways, Johnson serves as a life preserver for Grimes' career after a reputation-staining short stay with the Buckeyes that included an alleged run-in with the coaching staff.

Grimes had come out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School as one of the top recruits in the nation and his original final five was a who's who of college football's elite: OSU, Florida, Alabama, Florida State, and Miami.

The Gators and Johnson were happy to get back in the Grimes' business when the opportunity arose.

“He and I talked daily when I was at Florida, and the relationship hasn’t changed since I’ve been here. Our relationship is very tight," Grimes said of Johnson. "That bond was a factor in wanting to come here. I wanted to be closer with him.”

Most draft analysts projected Grimes with a draftable grade after he settled in at the X position for Florida. The numbers weren’t eye-popping but they improved each year, finishing at 38 receptions for 589 and an impressive nine touchdowns in 2020 for Dan Mullen's team.

Johnson was on the phone with Grimes after the draft, likely cluing the 22-year-old into the Eagles' need for a competent X receiver, a domino that would allow Nick Sirianni to play DeVonta Smith at the Z position more and Jalen Reagor in the slot, spots where those potential playmakers project as the most productive.

Conversely, Grimes could hive Jalen Hurts the Alshon Jeffery-like big body for back-shoulder throws and 50/50 balls down the field.

"The one thing that really is hard to teach and you can't teach is that speed, and you can't teach size," Sirianni said when giving his first impressions on Grimes and fellow undrafted rookie, the 6-2 Jhamon Ausbon out of Texas A&M. "You got out there today and they are, they're impressive. They have impressive statures about them. Obviously, we knew that about them and we knew their heights and weights. We knew them up close. We've seen them up close. And yeah, they have that size.

"... I really was impressed with the way they moved out there today with that size. They had good catch radius and strong hands."

Grimes is bigger and faster than Ausbon. He’s got two inches and about 10 pounds on his fellow rookie while running an impressive 4.49 vs. a 4.7 for Ausbon, who was a higher volume WR in College Station, finishing up there with 66 receptions for 872 yards in 2020,

The Eagles' WR coach, Aaron Morehead, spent five seasons in the NFL as a 6-3 receiver and should be a good mentor for the Eagles' lengthy rookies.

"Aaron Moorehead did a good job of allowing them to see what the skills were, and [offensive coordinator] Shane Steichen as he scripted the plays, he also was able to put their talents on display," said Sirianni. "... We're excited to work with them because they've got tools."

When the veterans show up Grimes and Ausbon will also be competing with Travis Fulgham and former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for playing time at the X position.

It's an uphill battle for any undrafted rookie in the NFL, but Grimes may have an opportunity to stick come September.

“As the saying goes, everything happens for a reason," Grimes said of going undrafted. "I feel like it happened for a reason, but I’m here now. I’m an Eagle. I’m excited to get to work.

"I can make my own path now."

