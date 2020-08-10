EagleMaven
Triumph and Tragedy in Eagles No. 34 Rankings

Ed Kracz

There is triumph and tragedy in our rankings at No. 34, which is how many days remain until the Eagles are scheduled to open the regular season against the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13.

Herschel Walker represents the triumph, and he is the top-ranked player to wear that number in Eagles' history.

Kevin Turner represents the tragedy, and he is the third-ranked player to wear No. 34 in franchise history.

In between them is a running back who was a touchdown machine during three seasons with Philadelphia, Eal Gros.

Where to begin with our top-ranked player to wear No. 34 in Eagles history?

There is just so much history with Herschel Walker.

The former running back, who is now 58, was a highlight reel on the field. After coming out of the University of Georgia, he played three seasons with the New Jersey Generals in the USFL before the Cowboys gained his rights in 1986,

Walker was part of perhaps the biggest lopsided trade in NFL history when the Cowboys shipped him to Minnesota early in the 1989 season, receiving eight picks spanning three drafts. The Vikings hoped they were getting the missing link to their Super Bowl chances. Instead, it was the Cowboys who got better, using that bounty to help them win Super Bowls in 1993, 1994, and 1996.

As for Turner, a fullback, he contracted ALS, brought on by CTE, and passed on at the age of 46 in 2016.

Here’s more:

Current number 34:

Cre’Von LeBlanc. There will be some solid competition at cornerback this season, especially in the slot, where LeBlanc has roamed during his past year-and-half with the team. He was on IR at the start of last season and played sparingly once activated, earning just 82 defensive snaps over the final four games. A roster spot is not guaranteed for him this year, with the signing of slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Top 3 to wear No. 34:

3. Kevin Turner. He began his career as a third-round pick of the Patriots out of Alabama in 1992 and came to Philadelphia in 1995, though he played in just two games that year due to a knee injury.

Turner spent five seasons with the Eagles then retired in 1999. In those five years, he was known as a tremendous lead blocker and had 1,159 yards receiving, and four touchdowns with another 253 yards rushing.

2. Earl Gros. The running back played for the Eagles from 1964-1966 after being a first-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1962. Sixteen of his 28 touchdowns during a nine-year NFL career came with the Eagles.

1. Herschel Walker. After three seasons in Minnesota, Walker signed with the Eagles in 1992. That year, he had his best seasons since 1988, rushing for 1,070 yards and, in 1994, he became the first NFL player to have one play that covered 90 yards or more rushing, receiving and kick-returning in a single season.

He spent three years with the Eagles before being replaced by free agent Ricky Watters.

Walker ultimately spent 13 years in the league and, while with the Eagles, he scored 22 touchdowns and piled up 3,732 total yards.

Runner-up:

Terry Hoage. The safety played for six teams during his 13-year career. In 65 games with the Eagles, he had 12 interceptions and also had a rushing touchdown on the only carry of his career, a 38-yard run in the 1988 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Others: Ray Lechtaler, Laurence Steinbock, Mike Sebastian, Jay Arnold, Larry Watkins, Dave Hampton, James Betterson, Hubie Oliver, Jamie Reader, Reno Mahe, Eldra Buckley, Ronnie Brown, Bryce Brown, and Kenjon Barner.

