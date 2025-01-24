Eagles Today

Two Eagles' Offensive Starters Return To Practice

Cam Jurgens and Dallas Goedert were able to get some work in Friday, a strong indication each will play in the NFC Championship Game.

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - A pair of key offensive starters for the Eagles returned to practice Friday after being estimated as non-participants at a Wednesday walkthrough and missing Thursday’s practice.

Center Cam Jurgens, who has been sidelined with a back injury suffered in last Sunday’s 28-22 Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams, and tight end Dallas Goedert, who is recovering from an ankle injury, returned to Philadelphia’s final practice in front of the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. 

As usual head coach Nick Sirianni was cryptic on the status of the two players. However, it’s typically all hands on deck at this stage of the season and the ability to at least do some light work on Friday is a key indicator toward both playing against the Commanders.

The contingency plan at center was moving second-team All-Pro left guard Landon Dickerson inside and inserting second-year man Tyler Steen at LG. Had Goedert been unable to recover, backup Grant Calcaterra would have gotten more work at tight end.

Both Jurgens and Goedert were seen stretching with their teammates at the small portion of practice open to reporters.

