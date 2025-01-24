Eagles Today

'Not Ideal:' Early Returns Point Toward A Limited Jalen Hurts In NFCCG

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will be fighting through a left knee injury against Washington on Sunday.

John McMullen

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at practice on Jan. 23, 2025
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at practice on Jan. 23, 2025 / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA -  Perhaps the Eagles’ were trying to will some positive developments around the left knee of Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ QB1 was upgraded from an estimated limited participant in a Wednesday walkthrough to a full go at Thursday’s practice session at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts has been consistent in saying that he’s playing Sunday against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and that’s not changing.

The question is how healthy Hurts will be after injuring his left knee in a 28-22 Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Hurts showed up to Thursday's practice wearing loose sweatpants, perhaps purposeful, in an attempt to hide any support for the knee.

To the trained eye, Hurts was laboring somewhat.

Dr. Davis Chao, a former team doctor of the Chargers who has developed into the most consistent at diagnosing injuries through video, somewhat of a cottage industry on the X.com platform, noted that Hurts was favoring his left knee.

Former Eagles QB and longtime NFL backup Chase Daniel took a look and simply said “Not ideal.”

Chao’s immediate feeling after the injury was “no structural damage” or PCL injury for Hurts, instead tilting toward a contusion, bursitis (which can be very painful), or a small meniscus tear.

Kenny Pickett is set to be the backup quarterback against the Commanders and the normal course of business for the Eagles is that QB3 Tanner McKee is dressed but only as the emergency option, meaning that McKee could only enter if both Hurts and Pickett are ruled out.

Philadelphia could consider carrying three QBs on the game-day roster due to Hurts' issue. Chao labeled Hurts in the low 80s for a SIC (Sports Injury Central) Score. Think of that as 80 to 85% vs. 100%,

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

