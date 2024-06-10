Two Eagles Players Are The NFL's Most Marketable For 2023
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is known for the passion of its sports fans, something highlighted by the NFLPA’s latest Top-50 Players Sales list.
The list ranks the top retail performers in the NFL based on sales of officially licensed NFL player products from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 and Eagles players finished in the top two spots.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts mimicked his uniform as No. 1 while recently retired center Jason Kelce finished in the runner-up spot, ahead of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Jason’s younger brother, of Kansas City, and San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey.
Rounding out the top 10 were New York jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Cincinnati signal caller Joe Burrow, 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Dallas edge rusher Micah Parsons, and Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson, who recently signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-QB in league history.
Hurts claimed the retail crown for the first time after finishing No. 5 on the 2022 list. Jason Kelce climbed 15 spots to No. 2, the second consecutive year he set a record for highest ranking for an offensive lineman.
Additionally, Kelce’s No. 2 finish is the highest finish for a non-quarterback on a year-end list (The NFLPA started releasing the list in 2014).
Other Eagles players in the top 50 were receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 17, WR A.J. Brown at No. 21, and backup QB Kenny Pickett at No. 34, mainly garnered through sales when he was the starter in Pittsburgh.
Hurts had the most popular jersey, besting Kelce, Mahomes, McCaffrey and Parsons. The Eagles’ QB was the fourth-best seller of Fathead’s wall decals and cutouts, and No. 2 on Outerstuff’s youth apparel sales list.
Smith was No. 5 on Trends International’s top-selling player-identified posters sales.
