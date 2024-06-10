Eagles Need Big Impact From 2023 Draft Class To Get Where They Want To Go
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles 2023 draft class needs to achieve liftoff this season, which, in non-NASA terms means, the class will be counted on to make a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2.
Or, if you prefer the NASA way, Neil Armstrong’s 1969 quote heard round the world can be tweaked to, “One small step for (general manager) Howie Roseman, one giant leap to the Super Bowl.”
However you want to put it, the class from two years has a chance to be the best to arrive since the 2018 class and, to a lesser extent so far, the 2021 group.
It’s rare when hits outnumber misses, but that’s what happened in both those classes and the group from last year could be the next wave to wash in rather than out.
Here’s the 2023 group, that could potentially include five starters, a key backup, and a third-string quarterbacks:
Jalen Carter, first round. He was the runner up for Defensive Rookie of the Year and, with Fletcher Cox gone, Carter will be given every chance to maximize his enormous potential.
“I’m very comfortable,” he said last month. “I was comfortable last year. I didn’t have too much pressure on my back, especially with Fletcher and all them guys giving me a lot of confidence and stuff like that. But I’m still the same. I’m just here to be better.”
Nolan Smith, first round. The Eagles regretted not giving the 30th overall pick more of a run last year, but he will get every chance to play as many snaps as he can handle as long as he produces.
“A lot of people think you’re supposed to come into the league and dominate and do all of this and that," he said. "I have the same hopes and dreams that everyone has for me. I want to get 10-plus sacks and do all of that. But realistically, it’s a learning curve.”
One the Eagles hope he can straighten out.
Tyler Steen, third round. The offensive lineman was running first-team at right guard this spring. It’s his job to lose, and he very well could given the depth on hand.
"(I am) a lot farther than what I was last year,” he said. “I mean last year I kind of had the transition (from tackle to guard). It was new to me. I think spending that year at guard has given me a lot of experience there and has allowed me to adapt.”
Sydney Brown, third round. The safety made six starts as a rookie and electrified the Linc with a 99-yard pick-6 on New Year’s Eve against the Arizona Cardinals. The start of his season could be pushed back a few weeks as he recovers from a torn ACL, but there are plenty of more starts and impact plays in his future.
“Experience is something that’s the best teacher,” said Brown just days after last season ended. “It can teach you when you do wrong and when you do right.
Kelee Ringo, fourth round. The cornerback looked more comfortable this spring than most of his rookie season. There is plenty of competition to start opposite Darius Slay, but Ringo is in there swinging to be that guy.
“Having a year under my belt has definitely helped me be more calm with my play,” he said, “and seeing what offense are doing against me, and strategies, and things like that.”
Tanner McKee, sixth round. He had a strong spring, but that only solidified his standing as Philly’s No. 3 quarterback.
Moro Ojomo, seventh round. He will be counted on to provide key depth behind the big four of Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu at defensive tackle.
2021 class. Both Williams and Tuipulotu came in the 2021 draft and have been important reserves, along with linebacker/edge Patrick Johnson, cornerback Zech McPhearson, who has excelled on special teams, and running back Kenny Gainwell. The class produced two foundational pieces in receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. Defensive lineman Tarron Jackson is still around after spending last year on the practice squad.
2018 class. Only five players were in this group, but three of them are starters and foundational pieces – Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat, and Jordan Mailata – while Avonte Maddox is a former starter and could start again this year after returning on a one-year contract.
The fifth player, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, played in 27 games with 10 starts in two years before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
