Two Rookies Inactive, Won't Play In Eagles Opener Against Packers
Vic Fangio cast some doubt earlier in the week when he was asked about defensive back Cooper DeJean and how prepared he will be heading into Friday night’s season opener.
“I think he's as prepared as he can be, but having said that, not where he needs to be,” said Fangio.
That led to speculation that DeJean might be one of the gameday inactives. That wasn’t the case. The rookie from Iowa is active for the game against the Green Bay Packers at Corinthians Arena in Sau Paolo, Brazil.
"It's just really fitting in wherever,” said DeJean earlier in the week. “I practice multiple positions, wherever they need to put me in. I want to be prepared to do that to the best of my ability.”
Fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell is expected to have a meaty role in his rookie debut. DeJean didn’t have the luxury of getting fully prepared after missing three weeks of training camp due to a hamstring injury. Mental reps are only good to a point.
"Playing talented receivers every single week, you don't know where they're going,” he said about the difference between actually being on the field rather than just watching. “They know where they're going. So you have to try and pick up tendencies. But then there's also those tendency breakers. So you really just have to be on your toes. You never know when the ball is coming your way.”
The Eagles gameday inactives are rookies Jalyx Hunt and Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard, Isaiah Rodgers, Devin White, and Byron Young. Tanner McKee is inactive but listed as the third quarterback in case there are in-game injuries to both Jalen Hurts and backup Kenny Pickett.
Hunt was viewed as a developmental prospect when he was drafted in the third round, but the defensive end showed enough flashes during the summer and preseason games where a role in the team’s first game wouldn’t have been too big of a surprise.
Keegan and Kinnard both play offensive line and were sat down in favor of Nick Gates, who was elevated from the practice, presumably to serve as the emergency backup to center Cam Jurgens. Gates could also be used at guard should he be needed there in an emergency.
Cornerback Rodgers (hand) and linebacker White (ankle) were inactive due to injuries.
As for Young, the defensive tackle arrived a couple of days before the opener after he was released from the Las Vegas Raiders.
More NFL: Eagles Elevate Two From Practice Squad For Season Opener