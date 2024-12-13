Vince Papale Tackles New Obesity Program As NFL Legend
Vince Papale lives in Florida now, but his allegiance to the Eagles and his native city of Philadelphia remains strong. The man considered the real-life Rocky Balboa, whose life was changed when he turned a private workout with then-Eagles coach Dick Vermeil into a roster spot in 1976 will be at signing memorabilia at a card show at the Oaks convention center on Dec. 14 and hopes to attend the Eagles-Steelers game the next day.
Papale has remained an active member of the NFL alumni group and his latest endeavor is serving as a board member for the NFL's Tackle Obesity.
“It all started back in like 202 (and) it started out as a challenge,” said Papale. “There were 20 players that felt they needed to change their lifestyle, they needed to lose some weight. So there was a challenge they had and the challenge was to lose 35 pounds.
“Of the athletes they had, 16 or 17 lost over 35 pounds. They did it with a healthy lifestyle, with changing their diet, healthy food and eating, trying to stay away from the processed stuff, and you’re hearing more about that now.”
The Tackle Obesity program is unique in that anyone can reach out via the website (www.nflalumni.org/tackleobesity) and gain a mentor to help them with whatever they need to lose weight.
“Some will call just to meet an alum, but the thing is there should be no shame in whatever you are and whatever you become, it’s just the way it is,” said Papale. “There’s a lot of shaming going on out there, but that’s not what it’s all about. It’s about creating a healthy lifestyle and taking control of your life.
“If you are 50, 60, 70 pounds overweight there are some health issues you need to deal with and it’s something to concern yourself with. It’s about making an impact and that’s what I like to do.”
Even at 78, Papale looks like he could still suit up and run down on a kickoff, or what passes for a kickoff these days with the rule changes.
He made the Eagles off the tryout with Vermeil and, at the time, became, at the age of 30, the oldest rookie to play for them. He played in 41 games, mostly on special teams from 1976-78, and made one catch as a receiver for 15 yards in that span.
Making the team, though, changed his life, and there was ulitmately move made about him called "Invincible" in 2006 with Mark Walhberg playing Papale.
“I’m still up and running around and feel pretty good,” said Papale. “It’s just a natural. For me to say I’m one of these - an alum - and they call me a legend is really weird, but to do that and help people…(former Eagles teammate) Herman Edwards had the greatest saying ever.
“He said, ‘Huddle up and make a difference today with tomorrow in mind.’ And that’s making an impact.”
Even now, Papale continues to do that.
