'We Can Feel It:' Bucs Believe They Have An Advantage In the Heat
The Eagles have left the Delaware Valley a day early on Friday to better acclimate for what's expected to be a hot and humid game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield still believes it's advantage Tampa no matter what extra steps the Eagles are taking in the matchup of 3-0 teams.
"We'll have a good game plan to try and tire these guys out," Mayfield said on "Rearview" with Mark Sanchez. "Advantage for us, we're in Tampa, the heat. They're not used to that. I know there's been stories that broke about them coming down to Tampa a day early. I don't necessarily think that helps them. One day doesn't get you acclimated to this humidity.
"Honestly, I think it makes them think about it more when they get down here earlier."
Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio sort of agreed with that sentiment.
"It is too late to do anything right now for it as far as prepping for it," Fangio admitted earlier in the week. "You don't practice in heat one day and say you're acclimated or take a pill and say you're acclimated. The key will be, I mean, it's a mindset, number one. Number two, we need to not let them have 8-, 10-, 12-play drives on us."
Eagles Week 3 hero Jordan Davis, who has played in plenty of heat during his college days at Georgia, also admitted the idea of acclimation is just that.
You Can Never Really Prepare
"You can never really prepare for it, especially being up here in Philly," the defensive tackle said. "The most you can do is sit in the sauna, sit in hot tubs, stuff like that, and try to get acclimated."
Changing the routine is a curious step by the Eagles, who've struggled in Tampa over recent seasons and seemed overwhelmed by the heat during a 33-16 loss during Week 4 of the 2024 season. Since that game, Philadelphia has won 19 of 20 games overall, including Super Bowl LIX.
However, by shifting their normal schedule, in some ways, the Eagles are highlighting the issues and leaving out the context of each disappointing performance. In Week 4 last season, Philadelphia arrived with no A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, or Lane Johnson. In a playoff loss after the 2023 campaign, Brown and Reed Blankenship were out.
This time the Eagles are relatively healthy and the Buccaneers are the ones dealing with potential game-changing injuries.
The heat advantage is real for the Bucs, though.
"Putting the ball on the perimeter. Making them chase and tackle. We can feel it," Mayfield said. "Guys in the huddle will say, 'Hey, we are not as tired as they are.'"
The Sunday forecast in the Tampa area currently projects a near 90-degree day with humidity near 70%. The heat index could creep up into triple figures during the game.
MORE NFL: 'The Game Changes:' Inside The Eagles' Defensive Success in The Red Zone