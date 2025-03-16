What Can We Expect From Eagles As Week 2 Of Free Agency Begins?
Week 2 of free agency begins this week. The first wave saw the Eagles re-sign Zack Baun, sign eight free agents, and make two trades. What might we expect as the week gets underway? Let’s speculate.
Brandon Graham. Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox retired with a handful of days of each other in early March last year, allowing the Eagles time to plan for their offseason. This week could be when we find out if one of the iconic figures in franchise history calls it a career or returns for Year 16. The longer the decision goes, perhaps his chances of returning grow.
Dallas Goedert. It feels like the shoe is close to dropping on what will become a parting of the ways between the team and tight end. What could prevent anything from happening this week is the Eagles only save money under the salary cap if they wait until June 1. Still, there’s too much buzz to think it will last that long.
Another signing or two. The Eagles have added competition at several positions except for defensive tackle and receiver. Then there's edge rusher/outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who is still on the market.
The DT market is just about bone-dry, unless you count Calais Campbell, who was still productive at 38 and turns 39 in September, but he doesn’t quite fit the profile of a defense that is catering to youth. But, if there is somebody available that general manager Howie Roseman thinks makes an inkling of sense and fits what they are doing from a financial standpoint, he will find him.
There is one receiver still available that could make sense and that is Elijah Moore, whose market has yet to develop. He would fit nicely in the slot for the Eagles and he will play all of the 2025 season at just 25 years old.
Another trade. Aside from the possibility of Goedert being dealt, something else could be in the pipeline. Roseman’s trades are typically kept quiet and come as surprises, and with 20 draft picks to play with over the next two springs, he has plenty of ammo to make a deal.
Baun sighting. The linebacker was a revelation, turning his one-year contract signed a year ago into a $51 million payday over the next three years. The Eagles began Week 1 with a press conference for Saquon Barkley to discuss his extension. They will likely do the same this week for the one free agent they brought back.
More housekeeping. The Eagles made their trade acquisitions – Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kenyon Green – available on teleconferences and did the same with AJ Dillon. Perhaps more of their free-agent signings will talk this week.
