Some Thoughts On The Eagles' 10 Additions So Far In Free Agency
One month was all the time they had to celebrate hoisting a Lombardi Trophy together, a team that was so tight, so together, that nothing could come between them and their championship goal.
One month. And now it’s all different. Players left. New ones arrived. Only one returned, and that was Zack Baun, who was signed before the free agent market opened.
He was so important to the Eagles’ defense and the scheme employed by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, that the linebacker was priority No. 1, and in this offseason of thrift, general manager Howie Roseman dug deep to pay Baun $17 million a year over the next three seasons.
Here’s a look at the additions with free agency not even a week old. Beware: Not many of them move the needle much compared to the quality of players walking out the door.
PATRICK JOHNSON. The Eagles never wanted to lose this outside linebacker/edge rusher, but when they released him to make room for another player during the 2023 season, the Giants claimed him. He spent last year in New York playing mostly special teams, but the Eagles’ seventh-round pick in 2021 could hold some value in Fangio’s scheme.
Thoughts: He’s first on this list, because Fangio will find a way to get him involved, and he could respond and be a surprise.
CHARLEY HUGHLETT. Those not well-versed in the world of long snapping probably aren’t familiar with Hughlett, who spent 10 years with the Cleveland Browns before being released. It was clear over the final month or so of the season the Eagles would go in a different direction, moving on from Rick Lovato, whose snaps on field goals in particular were inconsistent.
Lovato played in 135 games for the Eagles and was a Pro Bowler in 2019. He was the long snapper in three Eagles’ Super Bowls and won two rings.
Thoughts: An upgrade over Lovato.
AJ DILLON. If he is healthy, and his neck issues behind him, he will be of great help in spelling Saquon Barkley, who had nearly 500 touches last year, and if the tush push is banned, his 250-pound bulk will be useful in goal-line situations.
Thoughts: My belief, is perhaps too optimistically, he will be healthy and will be used.
JOSH UCHE. If the Eagles get the 2022 version of the outside linebacker/edge rusher, this will be a great signing. He is sstill just 26.
Thoughts: He has just four sacks in 41 games since getting 11.5 three years ago. Can Fangio unlock something? If so, he will deserve to be higher on this list.
TIGHT ENDS - HARRISON BRYANT AND KYLE GRANSON. Bryant isn’t considered a good run blocker but an above average pass blocker. Ganson can do both equally well. Signing two tight ends triggered the very real possibility that Dallas Goedert could be on his way out of town.
Thoughts: One may not make the roster even if Goedert is released or traded. The Eagles need more here and another addition on the first two days of next month’s draft should be very much in the plans.
ADOREE JACKSON. The cornerback will turn 30 at the start of the season. Can he find a way to start in the vacant hole on the outside left with Darius Slay’s departure? He made just five starts last year. But, hey, the Eagles have had good success turning the Giants’ trash into treasure, such as Saquon Barkley and James Bradberry in recent years.
Thoughts: Kelee Ringo still has the inside track to starting.
KENYON GREEN. The offensive lineman acquired in a trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson has a ways to go before he can be put higher on this list after his first two seasons finished with him being the lowest graded guard by Pro Football Focus.
Thoughts: It will take some time for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to mold Green into what the projections were for him when he was taken 15th overall two years ago.
DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON. He completed 70 percent of his passes during his final season at UCLA but has only been a 52 percent passer in his first two years.
Thoughts: A gameday emergency quarterback at best, a training camp cut candidate depending on how the rest of the offseason goes at worse.
AVERY WILLIAMS. He can return kicks and punts but doesn't have much of a resume, though he is listed as a running back/defensive back.
Thoughts: He’s here for competition to return kicks with Will Shipley in the mix. Either way, it doesn't look like Britain Covey will return.
More NFL: Eagles' Big Ticket Takes Flight For Los Angeles On Two-Year Deal