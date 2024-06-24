What’s Going On With The Eagles’ Offense?
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ offense has been the talking point in Philadelphia as spring has turned into summer.
The group is considered one of the most talented in the NFL but lagged behind a rebuilding defense in offseason work as Nick Sirianni handed the baton to Kellen Moore after the head coach dubbed his own offense stale.
The early spin was that there would be a meshing of what went well under the Sirianni-tint with the fresh ideas Moore brings to the table, most notably more pre-snap motion and bunch formations for the receivers, as well as an emphasis on getting the ball out quickly and traditional play-action mechanics.
Jalen Hurts somewhat put the kibosh on that combo sentiment after the Eagles wrapped up minicamp.
“I think this whole entire offseason has been about learning, learning and taking in new knowledge, new perspective and the minds that we have in the room,” Hurts said referring to Moore and new QB coach Doug Nussmeier. “I think throughout the whole entire thing, it’s kind of been the emphasis.
There will come a point where Hurts begins to take ownership of the new offense whatever the finished product looks like.
“You get to a point where you kind of feel, ‘Hey, I’m going to feel comfortable with this. I’m going to like this.’ That time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on,” he said. “But right now, it’s been a lot of new inventory in, the majority of it, probably 95% of it being new.”
ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler, who is typically well-versed on league matters, gave his description of what’s going on with the Eagles’ offense when appearing on Sunday’s SportsCenter.
"I'm told the Eagles have spent a lot of time this offseason taking the old offense, Nick Sirianni's system last year that Jalen Hurts is used to, mixing it with Kellen Moore's principles, put it all in a pot with some gumbo and seeing what works and what Jalen Hurts is comfortable with," Fowler said. "I'm told Hurts has done a good job this offseason of being vocal and taking ownership of the plays he likes, the plays he doesn't."
There’s some disconnect there. What Fowler seems to be describing is the pre-95% new Hurts comment.
So Sirianni gets to play tiebreaker with his description:
“There's new concepts, obviously,” the head coach said. “There's new ways to think about a play, but then with concepts of what we've done in the past, [Hurts] might have a new responsibility within that play. So that's new to him. Even though we might be running a similar play, his progression may be a little different. The way a route detail is taught as far as, ‘Hey, this has to happen on this play,’ that may be a little different."
Sirianni's spin is common sense. There are staples that everyone uses in each NFL offense. Conversely, there are unique fingerprints to each game-planner and/or play-caller.
“There naturally is going to be differences in everybody's offense. There's similarities in everybody's offense across the NFL. There's differences in everybody's offense," Sirianni said. "But I think that's the really important thing, that [Hurts'] job responsibility has changed a little bit on some of those things.
But again, like I said, I think he's doing an excellent job of adapting to new schemes, reading the old schemes a little differently, and then mastering the stuff that he's already done so well.”
The only conclusion is stay tuned to see that finished product.
