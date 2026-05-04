Eagles Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Voluntary Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp: A Fan's Guide Of What's To Come

The Philadelphia Eagles concluded their rookie minicamp this past weekend, an opportunity for the first year and tryout players to get on the field and acclimated to life in an Eagles uniform.

The two-day session appeared to be a success for the Eagles in what they wanted to accomplish. Now the offseason period significantly ramps up.

Right now, the NFL is in Phase Two of the offseason program. Over these three weeks, on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace.

There will be no live contact during this session, nor will there be for Phase Three of the Offseason Workout Program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

When are the Eagles voluntary minicamp dates? What about the mandatory minicamp dates?

A look ahead to what's ahead for the Eagles.

Voluntary Minicamp

The dates: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

The key word here is voluntary. Players are not required to attend these sessions, but the Eagles usually have a high attendance rate for these practices -- at least the ones that are open to the media.

Teams can have up to 10 days of organized team practice, but the Eagles are choosing six of these. This is interesting considering they are installing a new offense under Sean Mannion and could use all the practices they can get.

"I think he's just got a good confidence, calm confidence, conviction about the way he goes about it, very detailed, and it has been fun," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "It's been fun sitting in the back of the room listening to him talk, listening to him at install and building a connection with the guys. He's done a good job so far and just got to keep stacking days upon days."

Would expect a lot of players on the 2026 offense to be present for these minicamp practices. Don't expect A.J. Brown there.

Mandatory Minicamp

The dates: June 9-10

The Eagles will have two mandatory minicamp days this year as opposed to one. This is a rare opportunity to hear Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and other speak in the offseason and on the field practicing.

While this is a first look at the new offense, don't expect much in shells and shorts. The Eagles may run 5-to-10% of what they are actually running this season, as these practices are more of practicing live reps of what they are learning in the film room than actually running an offense.

"They're hungry. They're hungry and they're hungry to be back here," Sirianni said. "They're hungry to continue to connect with each other, connect with their new teammates. I've really seen them spend a lot of time together knowing how important this phase of the offseason is to be able to come together as a team. Sometimes in the season, you don't have these opportunities that you work till midday and then you’ve got a long portion of the day to be able to do some things with your teammates."

Again, don't expect A.J. Brown there.

Training Camp

The dates: TBA

Training camp typically starts in late July and lasts until the end of the preseason. The Eagles are expected to have a joint practice with the Patriots in August.