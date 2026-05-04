Eagles Shore Up Front Office: Jon Ferrari and Dom DiSandro Receive Contract Extensions

PHILADELPHIA — In a show of confidence amid significant front-office turnover, the Eagles have extended the contracts of two key executives: Assistant General Manager Jon Ferrari and Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer/Head of Gameday Coaching Operations Dom DiSandro.

The moves come after the team lost three notable figures from its football operations department in recent weeks. Assistant General Manager Alec Halaby departed on April 28, while Senior Vice President of Football Administration Bryce Johnston and Vice President of Football Operations Jeff Scott both left for the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta’s new general manager, Ian Cunningham, is another alumnus of the Howie Roseman executive tree.

Additionally, Northeast area scout Ben Ijalana is leaving the organization after four seasons, according to an NFL source.

More additions, and internal promotions across both the football operations and scouting departments are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Ferrari, widely regarded as one of the league’s sharpest football operations minds and the Eagles’ primary liaison on all rules and compliance matters, was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2022 alongside Halaby. His decade-long tenure with the team includes:

-Vice President of Football Operations and Compliance (2019–2022)

-Director of Football Operations (2018–2019)

-Director of Football Compliance (2017–2018)

He originally joined the Eagles in 2016 as Manager of Football Compliance.

Ferrari’s institutional knowledge and expertise in the league’s complex rulebook and operational protocols have made him a valuable asset to Roseman and the organization.

DiSandro has emerged as one of the franchise’s most recognizable and multifaceted executives. Known for his commanding presence and distinctive look — which has made him something of a cult figure among Eagles fans — he operates as a true behind-the-scenes jack-of-all-trades.

DiSandro has responsibilities that touch nearly every aspect of the team’s day-to-day and game-day functionality, including security, logistics and gameday coaching operations.

By locking up Ferrari and DiSandro, the Eagles are reinforcing stability in their front office at a time when several key pieces are heading elsewhere.

Both executives are expected to play pivotal roles as Philadelphia looks to build on its recent success and navigate the always-challenging NFL offseason landscape.