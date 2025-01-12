What Time Is Eagles Game today? TV Schedule, Channels, Stream For Wild Card Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to advance to the Divisional Round of the National Football League playoffs on Sunday.
The NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday with the Houston Texans taking down the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens coming out on top over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles will look to advance past the Wild Card Round on Sunday as they take on the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia nabbed the No. 2 spot in the NFC and the Packers landed at the No. 7 spot in the conference. The Eagles and Packers will face off on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
The Eagles-Packers clash will take place on your local FOX television station based on your location. You can check out the game streaming on FOX Sports, NFL+, and YouTubeTV based on your streaming packages.
Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and faced off against the Packers in Week 1 in Brazil. The Eagles came out on top, but this game will be a completely different beast. Philadelphia is 12-1 over its last 13 games and is one of the hottest teams in football.
The Eagles also got some great news as star quarterback Jalen Hurts was cleared to return to action after dealing with a concussion. Philadelphia should be pretty close to fully healthy in Sunday's contest. If the Eagles can advance, they will face either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Washington Commanders next week.
More NFL: NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: Final Look Before Eagles-Packers Wild Card Game