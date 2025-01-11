NFL Playoff Bracket 2025: Final Look Before Eagles-Packers Wild Card Game
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to avenge last year's short stint in the National Football League playoffs.
Philadelphia looked like one of the best teams in football last year but fell apart down the stretch and then was upset in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles responded last offseason by making some major changes, including the addition of superstar runningback Saquon Barkley.
The Eagles certainly seem to be in a different spot at this point and will face off against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round on Sunday.
Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and has a real chance to do something special this year. The Eagles have a tough matchup on Sunday against the Packers, but already have beaten them once this year.
If the Eagles can take down the Packers on Sunday afternoon, they will face off against either the No. 3 seed Buccaneers or No. 6 seed Washing Commanders. After being knocked out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers last year, it would be nice to get a rematch against them and see what happens.
A win in the Divisional Round would clinch a ticket for the Eagles in the NFC Championship against either the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams, or No. 5 seed Minnesota Vikings. If the Eagles could get through all of that, then they would have a chance at the Super Bowl.
All in all, the Eagles will return to the field on Sunday afternoon with a huge matchup against the Packers on the docket.
More NFL: Eagles 24-Year-Old Linked To Browns As Deshaun Watson Alternative