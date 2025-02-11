Eagles Today

When Eagles Kellen Moore Is Named Saints Head Coach, Who Does He Take With Him?

A deal to be the New Orleans Saints' next head coach should be finalized later in the week, and Kellen Moore could take some of the Eagles' staff with him.

Ed Kracz

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles will hold their championship parade on Friday, Valentine’s Day, and be showered with love. By then, Kellen Moore will be getting lots of hearts and flowers from the New Orleans Saints.

Per NFL Media on Tuesday, just two days after the Eagles thumped the two-time defensing Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Moore is finalizing a deal with the city that just hosted his greatest conquest as a coach.

It’s a move that had been speculated on for a couple of weeks, and it appears will finally come to fruition.

When asked if he expects to lose him, during the celebration following the Eagles’ second Super Bowl title in eight years, Jeffrey Lurie said, he did.

“Kellen, very smart coach, was able to adapt our offense week to week, the way it needed to be to win games,” said the Eagles owner. “And he’s a wonderful person … Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wish him the best with New Orleans.”

Moore has only been with the Eagles for one season as the team's OC. He spent eight years with the Cowboys and one with the L.A. Chargers, before coordinating an offense that put up 95 points combined in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stood on the podium as green and white confetti swirled around him on Sunday night and made one final plea for his offensive coordinator to stick around, “Come on, Kellen, let’s run this (bleep) back again,” he told interviewer Terry Bradshaw.

Moore’s departure will leave some questions that will be known sooner rather than later.

Kevin Patullo
Kevin Patullo during Super Bowl LIX availability / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

First: Who will the Eagles hire to replace Moore?

Answer: Probably passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who is a close confidante of Sirianni. Some may think it’s a bad move, with a whiff of the failed promotion of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson two years ago. That’s not the right way to look at it. Every situation, every person, stands on its own merits.

Frank Reich has gotten some attention as a possibility, but that feels like a long shot. Maybe as on offensive consultant Reich returns.

Second: Who does Moore take to the Bayou with him?

Answer: His longtime friend and confidante, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier will probably be his offensive coordinator. It gets interesting after that. Moore may decide to bring with home one of three Eagles defensive assistants to be his defensive coordinator – defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, linebacker coach Bobby King, or defensive backs coach Christian Parker. All three assistants played huge roles in developing the Eagles’ talent at their respective positions and would certainly be attractive candidates.

More NFL: "Wizard With The Secret Sauce" Has Built Three Super Bowl Teams in Eight Years

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News