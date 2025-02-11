When Eagles Kellen Moore Is Named Saints Head Coach, Who Does He Take With Him?
The Eagles will hold their championship parade on Friday, Valentine’s Day, and be showered with love. By then, Kellen Moore will be getting lots of hearts and flowers from the New Orleans Saints.
Per NFL Media on Tuesday, just two days after the Eagles thumped the two-time defensing Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Moore is finalizing a deal with the city that just hosted his greatest conquest as a coach.
It’s a move that had been speculated on for a couple of weeks, and it appears will finally come to fruition.
When asked if he expects to lose him, during the celebration following the Eagles’ second Super Bowl title in eight years, Jeffrey Lurie said, he did.
“Kellen, very smart coach, was able to adapt our offense week to week, the way it needed to be to win games,” said the Eagles owner. “And he’s a wonderful person … Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wish him the best with New Orleans.”
Moore has only been with the Eagles for one season as the team's OC. He spent eight years with the Cowboys and one with the L.A. Chargers, before coordinating an offense that put up 95 points combined in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni stood on the podium as green and white confetti swirled around him on Sunday night and made one final plea for his offensive coordinator to stick around, “Come on, Kellen, let’s run this (bleep) back again,” he told interviewer Terry Bradshaw.
Moore’s departure will leave some questions that will be known sooner rather than later.
First: Who will the Eagles hire to replace Moore?
Answer: Probably passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who is a close confidante of Sirianni. Some may think it’s a bad move, with a whiff of the failed promotion of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson two years ago. That’s not the right way to look at it. Every situation, every person, stands on its own merits.
Frank Reich has gotten some attention as a possibility, but that feels like a long shot. Maybe as on offensive consultant Reich returns.
Second: Who does Moore take to the Bayou with him?
Answer: His longtime friend and confidante, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier will probably be his offensive coordinator. It gets interesting after that. Moore may decide to bring with home one of three Eagles defensive assistants to be his defensive coordinator – defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, linebacker coach Bobby King, or defensive backs coach Christian Parker. All three assistants played huge roles in developing the Eagles’ talent at their respective positions and would certainly be attractive candidates.
