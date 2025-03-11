Why Eagles Are Perfect For $54 Million 4-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some key pieces already on defense but there is time to add even more firepower.
The first day of free agency was rough for the Eagles. Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay, and Oren Burks all reportedly agreed to deals elsewhere.
Now, the Eagles have some work to do. It would make sense to add another pass rusher and four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon could be a perfect fit.
Judon spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and had 5.5 sacks across 17 games, including 15 starts. He also had one interception, 41 total tackles, and nine quarterback hits over that span.
He was good with the Falcons, but he was a superstar as a member of the New England Patriots in 2021 and 2022. Judon had 12.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits in 2021. He had 15.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits in 2022. Judon looked good in 2023 and had four sacks and nine quarterback hits in four games, but missed the majority of the season.
Because of his 2024 season, he may not break the bank this offseason. He had a four-year, $54 million deal but is 32 years old now so likely will get less. Put him in Vic Fangio’s system for a full season and he could get back to that level of performance that he was at with the Patriots.
Judon has gotten almost no buzz so far this offseason, but he could be the type of player that helps the Eagles have the No. 1 defense again in 2025. This obviously is just hypothetical right now, but should be considered.
More NFL: Eagles-Browns Reportedly Flipping Quarterbacks In Trade