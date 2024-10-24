Zack Baun Misses Practice, Rookie Could Be Next Man Up At LB For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles really didn’t feel the absence of linebacker Zach Baun during a 28-3 blowout win over the New York Giants this past Sunday.
The Philadelphia defensive starters who typically play all the snaps were pulled after 49 reps of the 58 Vic Fangio’s defense played. Missing that mark by one was Baun, who left one play earlier than his running mate at LB Nakobe Dean, as well as defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell, Reed Blankenship, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Baun didn’t want the head start. He banged up his shoulder, a development that perhaps sped up the Eagles’ decision to get the starters out of the game.
Fast forward to Wednesday’s practice in advance of Sunday’s game at Cincinnati and Baun was a non-participant.
Veteran Oren Burks entered the Giants game as the replacement for Baun and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. followed a play later to finish things up for Dean. The other backup LB, Ben VanSumeren, was busy taking five fullback snaps for offense and a team-high 26 snaps on special teams.
If Baun cannot go against the Bengals, Burks is the odds-on favorite to play but Trotter is also in the mix as a young player with the upside and versatility to handle the Mike or Will spots.
Having Trotter try to develop chemistry with fellow rookies Mitchell and Cooper DeJean at cornerback would better serve the macro vision of the defense so it shouldn’t be dismissed.
“When I saw [Baun] come off, I was at first thinking that I hope he’s OK. When stuff like that happens, and he’s fine, but when it happens, it makes you think,” Trotter said. “I felt like I was ready if I had to step in. At that point in the game, it was pretty much under control.”
Trotter got his first three reps on defense in the Week 4 loss at Tampa Bay and got his feet wet with nine more in a relaxed environment vs. the Giants.
“I think it definitely helps a lot,” Trotter said of his early reps. “When you’re a young player, getting reps in games and actually seeing it, it helps a lot, and it helps the game slow down.”
The Eagles felt comfortable enough with the upside of Trotter and Burks’ history as a LB3 on good defenses in Green Bay and San Francisco to release Devin White earlier this month.
“I definitely try to make sure that every single week, I’m preparing like I’m starting,” Trotter said. “I’m getting a lot of reps. So if that situation comes up, I’m confident in my preparation.”
