Eagles Add Jack Driscoll To 53 In Trio Of Roster Moves
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made three roster moves before Wednesday's practice, promoting veteran offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and bringing back receiver Parris Campbell to the PS. Howie Roseman also went outside the organization to sign defensive tackle Siaki Ika to the practice squad.
Originally, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn by the Eagles in 2020, Driscoll started 17 games for Philadelphia -- nine at right guard and eight at offensive tackle -- before signing with Miami in free agency this offseason.
The Eagles brought Driscoll back to the practice squad after the Dolphins released him in the initial cut down to 53. The veteran was elevated to the game-day roster by the Eagles for Weeks 6 and 7 and has only one PS elevation left for the season.
The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Driscoll is capable of playing all five OL positions after Miami looked at him playing center and the Eagles followed that lead in practice since bringing Driscoll back. His expertise remains on the right side at either guard or tackle but Driscoll can also play on the left side in a pinch.
Campbell was released from the active roster on Tuesday and quickly agreed to return to the practice squad as veteran insurance. Campbell, though, has already been elevated on gameday three times this season meaning he would have to be added to the 53 if the Eagles want to use him moving forward. On the season, Campbell has six receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown in 112 offensive snaps.
A third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2023, Ika was released from the Browns' practice squad on October 15.
Ika played in four regular-season games for the Browns last season as a rookie as well as a postseason game at Houston. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Ika is a natural nose tackle who was a member of LSU's 2019 National Championship Team, playing in 13 games that season as a true freshman. He finished his college career at Baylor. In four seasons between the two schools, Ika played in 40 games (23 starts).
He's got the talent to serve as insurance for Jordan Davis in the Eagles' five-man fronts if Clint Hurtt can tap into what was missing in Cleveland.