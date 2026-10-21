3 Potential Hollywood Brown Trade Destinations as Eagles Debate Deadline Sale

When the Philadelphia Eagles first signed Hollywood Brown, there was hope his experience would help a reshapen receiving core with the departure of AJ Brown.

Instead, "Hollywood" has seldom played, and has been a healthy scratch over the last several weeks.

As the Eagles continue to struggle this season, many of their current veterans could end up being shipped off in potential trades. Brown, having not played for several weeks, seems to be one of those veterans.

And three teams seems like fair trade partners.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Admittedly, the Steelers weren't going to be considered much of a fit for Brown before the season began. Then Michael Pittman went down with a foot injury and the Steelers are now back needing help at the receiver position.

Pittsburgh is a half game out of the AFC North lead and any sort of help it can get on the outside would be huge as it tires to get one more title run out of Aaron Rodgers.

It won't be easy, and Brown would have to get quick chemistry with the likes of the former NFL MVP, but if Pittsburgh is desperate enough to add receiver talent, then the Eagles and Brown seem like a fair pairing.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Much has been made about the Chiefs and running back Kenneth Walker's historic season thus far. One issue that the Chiefs are having, though, is in their passing game. They lack a deep threat as Patrick Mahomes gets 100% healthy from the ACL injury he suffered last year.

With the Chiefs, Brown wasn't too overly special. He suffered injuries in 2024 and was not very effective in 2025. That said, Kansas City is undefeated and could use any and all weapons available to them.

That's what makes Brown an intriguing idea. He could provide the team with a necessary veteran needed for the room as they try and get back to the Super Bowl.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have played a lot better football than anyone really expected at this point of the season. Their defense is significantly better than last year, and Kirk Cousins has the offense competing against some of the top units in the league. Everything seems to be on schedule for this rebuild.

That said, they could always use some more talent at wide receiver.

Brown may not be the same player he once was, but he is a former 1,000-yard receiver and that could be huge for a Raiders offense whose best receiver this year is Tre Tucker. This seems like a logical fit for a team expecting to compete by the end of the year.

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