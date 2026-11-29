The 2026 NFL season has been underwhelming for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it certainly hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations that the organization and fans had. However, the season has worked out in favor of some players on the roster, for one reason or another.

Here's a look at three Eagles who are in a better spot right now than they were when the season started.

Joe Milton, QB

Joe Milton wasn't even on the Eagles' roster a few months ago, but he's undoubtedly in a better spot now compared to when the season started, especially after his epic performance against his former franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, on Thanksgiving Day.

In that game, Milton threw for 331 yards and had four total touchdowns. He caught the eye of everyone in the league in the process, which will certianly work in his favor when he's looking for a new contract as a free agent over the offseason.

At the start of the season, Milton was buried on Dallas' depth chart and his prospects of ever becoming a starting QB in the NFL looked bleak. Now, he's coming off of his second straight win as a starter for the Eagles, and his future in the league suddenly looks very bright, whether his 2027 campaign is in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

Darius Cooper, WR

Darius Cooper has absolutely improved his own standing in the organization this season. Cooper was largely a non-factor as a rookie last season, as he tallied just nine receptions for 92 yards and no TDs. This season, though, he's established himself as a solid supporting receiver for Philadelphia.

Despite the lack of continuity at the QB position, Cooper has tallied 18 receptions for 273 yards and four touchdowns in his second season thus far. While he might not have the upside or athleticism of a No. 1 receiver, Cooper has displayed good hands and a knack for finding the soft spot in defenses, and that could make him a valuable piece for Philly to keep around.

Moro Ojomo, DT

At the start of the season, there were questions about Moro Ojomo's long-term future in Philadelphia given the presence of both Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on the D-Line, as the Eagles had recently locked both guys up with massive extensions.

However, the Eagles seemingly ended any speculation regarding Ojomo's future by trading Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for draft capital. Ojomo now appears to be in line for a big-time extension of his own over the offseason, which leaves him in a better spot now than he was at the onset of the season.

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