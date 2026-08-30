3 Takeaways From Eagles' Early Cuts: Why Did Carson Steele Not Make Roster?

The early results of roster cuts are in for the Philadelphia Eagles.

With less than a day to go until the Eagles have to submit their 53-man roster, 14 roster cuts have been reported already. The Eagles started the day with 91 players and are down to 77 -- with other players surely to hear their name called over the next several hours.

A few notable preseason standouts have been cut, including Carson Steele, Gabe Hall, and Cole Wisniewski. There are reasons why the Eagles made the moves they made so far, and we'll try to explain them as best we can.

Here are some takeaways from the Eagles cuts so far.

The Eagles feel they can get Carson Steele on the practice squad

My final 53-man roster is coming out Sunday morning, but I didn't have Steele on it (spoiler alert). Steele performed well enough this preseason to make the Eagles, but the total body of work the Eagles evaluate doesn't just include the preseason.

The Eagles weren't keeping four running backs on this roster, no matter how well Steele performed. Steele was impressive catching the ball this preseason, but it's not like he ran the ball well. He finished with 21 carries for 59 yards, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry.

While the Eagles were looking for a fullback this summer (and Steele has played that position with the Chiefs), he was on Kansas City's practice squad throughout last season. He wasn't in high demand, and that likely won't be the case once he hits waivers.

The Eagles should be able to get Steele on the practice squad, and they can elevate him for three games. Wouldn't be surprising if Steele ends up on the practice squad next week.

The chances are looking good for Cam Latu to make the 53

With the Eagles cutting Steele, there went the biggest threat towards Latu's roster spot. The Eagles have been looking for a player to play that hybrid fullback role, and Latu has been the ideal fit for that spot all offseason.

When offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was on the Green Bay Packers coaching staff, four tight ends were kept. The tight end was heavily utilized in the Packers' offense over the last several seasons, but that may not be the case in Philadelphia with this current group.

The Eagles badly need depth at tight end after what developed this summer. Eli Stowers is dealing with a hamstring injury and struggled to get open prior to that injury while Johnny Mundt is a blocking tight end.

Latu has been the best of the rest amongst the tight ends, and provides value on special teams. Lining up in the backfield is just a bonus.

The Eagles didn't need four running backs. They need four tight ends on the initial 53, so Latu is the candidate for the spot. We'll see how the Eagles play it out on Sunday.

If Eagles keep a fourth safety -- it's Kapena Gushiken -- and here's why

The Eagles already cut two safeties that were in the battle for the No. 4 safety spot, and we're playing the game that the Eagles would keep four safeties here. Cole Wisniewski and Maximus Pulley were waived, so they won't make the 53.

Andre Sam had an unfortunate injury after an excellent preseason finale, so he's likely heading to injured reserve. Gushiken was the only contender left from the bench.

Why would Gushiken make the 53? Based on Friday's preseason game, Gushiken showed how he was a force out of the gunner spot on special teams. He might be one of the better special teams players on the Eagles already.

Gushiken can also play in the slot and at safety, and position versatility is massive in a Vic Fangio defense. This is where Gushiken has the edge toward a roster spot, and the Eagles like to keep an undrafted free agent on the 53 -- and this was a solid UDFA class.

Zion Wilson didn't make the 53 from the UDFAs, but Gushiken still has a good shot. The same goes for Joshua Weru and Rocco Underwood. I think at least two of these three UDFAs make the 53.

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