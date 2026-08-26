Eagles UDFA Report: Ranking Each Rookie's Chances of Making 53-Man Roster

Every year, the Philadelphia Eagles have an undrafted free agent that makes the initial 53-man roster. That isn't by accident.

Some of these players make it on merit, but some NFL front offices typically like to flex a player that wasn't drafted they "discovered." This is a way for the general manager to credit a scouting department for finding that player and the coaching staff for developing the player.

Darius Cooper made the roster as a UDFA in 2025. Eli Ricks in 2023. Reed Blankenship, Josh Jobe, and Josh Sills in 2022.

Based on the last few years, at least one of the undrafted free agents on the Eagles will be on the initial 53. Which one has the best chance to make it this year?

Let's rank the eight current undrafted free agents based on their performance in training camp and their roster situation. Remember, there's a good chance one of these undrafted free agents make the team.

8. Brandon Hayes (WR)

Hayes has bene signed by the Eagles three diffferent times since June. He was in Philadelphia on a rookie minicamp tryout and it's impressive he's even made it this far into camp (and Hayes was released once in August).

The Eagles needed a body at wide receiver with all their injuries earlier in camp and found one in Hayes. He's done his job in helping the team out with roster depth.

7. David Blay (DT)

Blay was signed in early August after getting waived by the Patriots (then unclaimed). He's played well for the Eagles this preseason when he's had opportunities to play.

The Eagles are really deep at defensive tackle, and they did play Blay in the fourth quarter of both preseason games. Blay had a $50,000 salary guarantee from the Patriots back in May, so he has some value. He also played for Division II West Chester (Pa.), so there's a local reason to hope he makes the team.

The depth at defensive tackle, along with the roster locks, makes it hard for Blay to make the team.

6. Zion Wilson (DT)

Wilson is in the same situation as Blay. He's played well in the preseason, but the roster spots are set at defensive tackle. He received $225,000 in guaranteed money and a $25,000 signing bonus, which is the largest amount of money given to the Eagles' undrafted free agent class.

There may be a spot for Wilson on the practice squad. He's a player the Eagles can continue to develop.

5. Deontae Lawson (LB)

Could Lawson make the 53-man roster? Absolutely -- but Vic Fangio has called inside linebacker the deepest position on defense.

Smael Mondon will make this team, and there's a good chance Chance Campbell makes the roster. Hard to see the Eagles keep six, and Lawson can get through waivers. There will be a practice squad spot available for Lawson.

Give Lawson credit for having a strong camp and making plays in practice. He could make the 53 next yera and find his way active on game day this year.

4. Rocco Underwood (LS)

The Eagles will likely cut Underwood because he's a long snapper and can pass through waivers. Underwood hasn't had a good summer snapping the football, and the Eagles can find a veteran long snapper after waivers pass.

No reason to put a rookie long snapper on the 53 if the Eagles can protect someone else. That may be the plan before Underwood's fate is sealed.

3. Maximus Pulley (S)

There's still an opening for the No. 4 safety job, and Pulley is in the mix. Pulley has been good this summer and has put himself in position to make the initial 53. He'll need a very good preseason finale to surpass Kapena Gushiken.

Pulley is going to have a spot on the practice squad. He's played good enough this summer for further development.

2. Joshua Weru (EDGE)

Weru is making it very difficult for the Eagles to cut him, especially how much better he's become over the past month. There's a strong chance a team could claim Weru if the Eagles subject him to waivers. -- which is something the front office has to consider.

The Eagles could keep a sixth pass rusher spot to protect Weru, especially since he comes from the International Pathway Program. Weru has played his way into making this decision very hard for the Eagles.

1. Kapena Gushiken (DB)

Of the eight UDFAs, Gushiken has the best chance to make the 53. He may be the leader in the clubhouse for the final safety spot and can play slot corner. The position versatility is massive to make the 53, and valuable in a Vic Fangio defense.

Gushiken can also play special teams, and was a stalwart in that aspect of the game at Ole Miss. That also plays a factor in his roster chances.

If there's an UDFA the Eagles have to pick to make the 53, Gushiken gets the call right now.

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