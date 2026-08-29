The Philadelphia Eagles are in the process of finalizing their initial 53-man roster.

Less than a day after finishing their final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Eagles have begun making the rounds in trimming their roster from 91 to 53.

A few bubble players have already been cut with other players trickling in as the weekend passes. The Eagles have to get their initial 53-man roster set by 6 p.m. Sunday -- with the official announcement and final roster cuts coming soon after 6.

Who have been reportedly cut so far by the Eagles? There have been a few notable names already, including a contender for the 53.

(Reports coming from ESPN's Adam Schefter, NJ.com's Cayden Steele, and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ryan Fowler)

Players reportedly waived/released by the Eagles

Carson Steele (RB)

Steele had a tremendous preseason for the Eagles, playing his way into consideration for the 53-man roster. He was the best receiver this preseason for the Eagles, having 14 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns (9.7 yards per catch) -- 128 of which came after the catch.

The Eagles were looking for a fullback, but that spot is trending towards Cameron Latu with Steele not making the 53. Philadelphia needs depth at tight end with Eli Stowers having a hamstring injury and not being ready to contribute in Week 1 -- which may be where Latu comes in.

Gabe Hall (DT)

Hall was a victim of a roster crunch by the Eagles at defensive tackle, as the Eagles were set at that position in regards to the 53. While Hall made the initial 53-man roster and played well this preseason, it was going to be difficult for Hall to make the team after Ty Robinson shined in the later practices of camp.

Hall is certainly a candidate for the practice squad, if he goes unclaimed on waivers. He should be on a 53-man roster somewhere, after having four pressures and a quarterback hit this preseason.

Cole Wisniewski (S)

Injuries certainly did Wisniewski in, as he missed the majority of training camp with a hamstring injury. Wisniewski also missed a lot of OTAs and spring practices with a hamstring injury, so he couldn't get off the ground running.

The Eagles gave Wisniewski a long look at safety when he was healthy, but a concussion after the second preseason game was a setback. The injury did put him out of the contention for the final safety spot, assuming the Eagles keep four safeties.

Maximus Pulley (S)

Pulley was one of the top undrfated free agents on the Eagles roster, playing his way into consideration for a 53-man roster spot. He didn't have the Reed Blankenship type impact to make the 53, but the Eagles have something to work with with Pulley in the secondary.

Looking at practice squad candidates, Pulley is a prime contender for one of those spots. His ability to find the football did show up in the developmental periods of training camp.

Zion Wilson (DT)

Wilson was one of the highest-paid undrafted free agent signings by the Eagles, as Philadelphia signed him in June. He had two quarterback hits and four pressures in the preseason, having a good inside move that got him into the backfield on several plays.

Wilson appears if he'll be a practice squad candidate. The Eagles were set at defensive tackle on the 53-man roster, so Wilson was always a long shot to make it.

Ambry Thomas (CB)

Thomas struggled in the preseason, allowing a 103.9 passer rating in coverage as the primary defender. He was targeted frequently as well, allowing 151 passing yards and a touchdown.

He played his way off the roster bubble after giving up a long touchdown in the second preseason game. Thomas was on the practice squad last year, but it would be surprising if he returns.

Myles Hinton (T/G)

The Eagles tried to make it work with Hinton. They moved him to guard, but Hinton struggled there early before moving back to tackle. The 2025 fifth-round pick was essentially a roster afterthought, getting into preseason games late in the second half.

Will the Eagles have a fifth tackle on the initial 53? That's one of the mysteries when figuring out the initial 53.

Jordan Mims (RB)

The Eagles just signed Mims this week for added depth at running back, so he was a long shot to make the 53. He was essentially a roster filler for the final preseason game.

Samori Toure (WR)

Toure was always a long shot to make the 53, essentially filling out the depth chart at wide receiver. He had two catches for 13 yards in the preseason, playing late in the preseason games he appeared in.

Tarron Jackson (DE)

The former seventh-round draft pick by the Eagles was signed earlier this month, but the Eagles were set at pass rusher. If the Eagles go six pass rushers, Joshua Weru is expected to get that spot.

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