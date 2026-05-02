Calm, Confident, and Detailed: First Reviews of Eagles OC Sean Mannion

PHILADELPHIA — The gates to the Eagles’ practice fields swung open at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Friday afternoon, and the only “action” on the field closest to reporters was rookie Cole Payton being coached up by quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier.

Overseeing the drills more broadly was a lanky 6-foot-6 figure catching some of Payton’s throws while offering his own pointers and encouragement.

It was new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Mannion, who turned 34 on April 25, has yet to be formally introduced as the team’s offensive coordinator. That’s not unusual in the modern Eagles organization, which has increasingly delayed such announcements until on-field OTAs begin.

Even veterans like Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore were kept under wraps until then. The last coordinator introduced in a timely fashion was Jim Schwartz during the Doug Pederson era.

Still, the delay has fueled a narrative that the Eagles are “protecting” Mannion, a first-time play-caller in just his third season as a coach following an eight-year NFL playing career as a backup quarterback.

The team could push back his introduction until after Fangio’s this spring — especially if it plans to move quickly on an A.J. Brown trade after June 1. Philadelphia’s spring schedule includes six voluntary OTA sessions. The first cluster is set for May 26–27 and May 29 (when Fangio is likely to be made available). The second runs June 1–2 and June 4, which appears to be the most likely window for Mannion.

A mandatory minicamp on June 9–10 remains an option if needed.

The strategy would allow the team to avoid a Mannion press conference dominated by questions about Brown — a situation the new coordinator has no say in.

The Cure-All?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni at Rookie Camp on May 1, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Until Mannion speaks publicly, Eagles fans hungry for answers about the young coach — viewed by many as a potential cure for last year’s offensive struggles — are left to parse early reviews from others.

“I think he’s just got a good confidence — calm confidence, conviction about the way he goes about it, very detailed — and it has been fun,” head coach Nick Sirianni said when asked about Mannion after rookie camp Friday. “It’s been fun sitting in the back of the room listening to him talk, listening to him at install and building a connection with the guys. He’s done a good job so far and just got to keep stacking days upon days.”

Mannion inherited two new high-profile weapons from draft weekend: former USC slot receiver Makai Lemon and athletic Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers.

Both spoke positively about their new offensive coordinator this week.

“[I’m] getting to know him more and more as a person and then as a coach really,” Lemon said. “He’s super invested into the players, so I’m excited to learn a lot from him.”

Stowers offered an even stronger endorsement: “He’s a really smart mind,” the rookie tight end said. “I can tell that it’s going to be a really good scheme and that we’re going to be able to make some really good plays and our offense is going to be powerful because of him.”

While Mannion’s official introduction may still be weeks away, the early feedback from players and coaches suggests the Eagles have found a steady, cerebral voice to lead the offense.

For a unit that has searched for consistency since Shane Steichen’s departure after the 2022 season, the quiet confidence and detailed approach already showing through could be exactly what Philadelphia needs heading into a pivotal 2026 season.