No More Excuses: Did The Eagles Put Jalen Hurts On Notice?

PHILADELPHIA – In the cold calculus of the NFL, triangulation isn’t exactly support. More often it’s a quiet admission that the current setup isn’t working.

By drafting slot receiver Makai Lemon (USC) at No. 20 overall and hybrid tight end Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) at No. 54 over the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Eagles aren’t just adding weapons, they’re putting quarterback Jalen Hurts on notice: adapt your game, or else.

Let’s not sugarcoat this. Hurts has long shown a clear reluctance to consistently attack the middle of the field. Whether it’s trust issues with interior reads, mechanical issues that favor outside throws, or a comfort zone rooted in his dual-threat style, the numbers and the film don’t lie.

Too often, the football stays on the perimeter or stays in Hurts' hands, open receivers or not over the middle.

Defenses have adjusted accordingly, daring Hurts to beat them between the hashes. To date, the Super Bowl winner hasn’t done enough of that.

Gifted Interior Pass-Catchers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enter Lemon and Stowers — two gifted interior-focused pass-catchers programmed to live where Hurts has been hesitant to throw.

Lemon, the dynamic slot technician with elite run-after-ctach ability, demands decisive, on-time throws while roaming the middle of a defense.

Stowers, the 6-foot-4 uber-athletic mismatch nightmare, can often turn crossing routes and seam patterns into high-percentage targets that demand accuracy and timing.

This doesn’t smell like organic roster building but rather manufactured pressure: eliminate any excuses with top-tier talent so Hurts either evolves into a more complete rhythm passer or risks becoming the odd man out in his own offense.

The old formula leaned on the running game and perimeter stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

It produced wins but not aesthetic ones.

New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s system is expected to emphasize spacing and better route concepts.

If Hurts continues avoiding the middle of the field, with this scheme, it will highlight the QB’s shortcomings in real time.

Optimists will call Lemon and Stowers smart drafting. Realists may see it as a subtle vote of no confidence for the quarterback.

Trading up for Lemon and getting Stowers at value in Round 2 sends a clear message that the Eagles are no longer waiting for Hurts to naturally expand his game.

That approach carries risk. Overloading the middle without a quarterback fully bought in can create traffic jams, timing breakdowns, and desperate play-calling.

If Hurts digs in and doubles down on his perimeter-first tendencies, perceived “upgrades” could become expensive redundancies rather than solutions.

The Eagles just invetsed heavily in middle-of-the-field machines around a quarterback who’s shown little desire to operate there.