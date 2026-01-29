Why Eagles Picked Sean Mannion as OC, Per Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles have found their replacement for Kevin Patullo.

Philadelphia notably moved on from Patullo after the Eagles were knocked out of the Wild Card Round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. Philadelphia announced the decision on Jan. 13, although Patullo hasn't been ruled out entirely for a role with the franchise in 2026.

The Eagles quickly kicked off an extensive search that included guys like Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll, Zac Robinson, Jim Bob Cooter, Josh Grizzard and many others. On Thursday, the Eagles made their decision and opted to hire 33-year-old former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as the next offensive coordinator.

The Eagles made their choice on Thursday

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's young, and has had a fast rise in the coaching ranks over the last three seasons. So, why was he the guy for Philadelphia? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni opened up and shared a statement.

"I'm thrilled to have Sean Mannion on board as the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles," Sirianni said. "My goal throughout this process was to operate with an open mind regarding the future of our offense to find the best fit for the Eagles. Over the last few weeks, I had an opportunity to meet with a number of talented candidates and great offensive minds. I am appreciative of the time I was able to spend with each of them. Some came with years of experience running an offense and calling plays. Others were young, sharp, and dynamic coaches on the rise. I felt it was important to be patient and thorough to allow the right fit to reveal himself to us. Sean did just that.

"It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league. I was impressed by his systematic views on offensive football and his strategic approach. Sean's 11 years in the NFL have provided him a great opportunity to learn from and grow alongside some of the best coaches in the game. As a result, he has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our team moving forward. I can't wait to see Sean with our team, and I want to welcome him and his wife, Megan, to the Eagles family."

Philadelphia has its guy, now the attention will turn to the roster itself.

