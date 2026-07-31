Cornerbacks Not The Only Ones In Transition, So Is Riq Woolen

PHILADELPHIA – There is transition throughout the Eagles’ secondary, especially at safety, and that is why it’s a position that is somewhat concerning and one to watch as training camp ramps up.

Cooper DeJean and Michael Carter are learning to have a bigger role there. There’s also a transition at cornerback where Riq Woolen is learning a new city, new schemes, and new teammates.

DeJean and Woolen spoke to the media after the second day of training camp on Thursday. Carter has yet to do so, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said, “Carter’s doing fine,” and added, “it’s competition” at the safety spot with Marcus Epps, Drew Mukuba, and Andre Sam in the mix, too.

Carter is a smart guy. He should figure it out. He went to Duke, after all, before being drafted in 2021 by the Jets, for whom he became one of the league's top slot corners.

DeJean will, too. He went to Iowa, where defense (and, OK, tight ends, too) is the calling card.

“I feel a lot more comfortable than I did in OTAs,” said DeJean about playing more safety in camp. “Still trying to learn as much as I can about the position. Being in the right spot on every play. That will come over time. But I want to continue working it."

DeJean is expected to play safety in the team’s base package, which it doesn't use as often as nickel. In nickel, DeJean will, presumably, bounce back to the slot, where he was named a first-team Associated Press All-Pro last season.

“Our defense works together,” he said. “So, the more you know about other positions, the more you’ll know where your help is and things like that. So, I’m definitely still trying to keep up with that, along with other positions.”

Familiarity Breeds Success

Riq Woolen talks to reporters after Day 2 of Eagles' 2026 training camp. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

For Woolen, it’s all about learning to be a cornerback in Fangio’s system.

“I feel like I'm like the new guy in class,” he said. “I'm like a rookie again, new playbook, new team, new fans, new city. But at the end of the day, I still got to be myself. I still got to come here and work hard. I was ready during OTAs.

“That's one stepping-stone in the right direction just because I got to learn the plays and the scheme and some of my teammates. But now that we really get into the season and it's a training camp where there's a lot of hard work going on, I just want to continue to grow and continue to be a great teammate and to continue to gel with my teammates as well.”

Sometimes, transitions can be more than just the Xs and Os of the playbook.

“Now, it's just learning how to fit in with these guys,” said Woolen. “I know my personality. I get along well with everybody. I crack jokes with everybody on the team. They laugh and stuff. So just being able to become close to these guys, that's all I really care about because I got to be the best version of myself.

“And for me to do that, I got to be comfortable with them. And for me to be comfortable with them, they got to be comfortable with me. And they got to get to know me. I got to get to know them. So, throughout this whole process, that's going to happen, and I'm excited.”