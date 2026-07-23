Why Quinyon Mitchell Landed At No. 1 On Eagles Top-25 Players List

Quinyon Mitchell is No. 1.

Mitchell was voted as the No. 1 player on the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the 2026 season (and here's the rest of the top-25). The top-25 list was compiled by Eagles On SI Publisher/Editor Jeff Kerr, and beat writers Ed Kracz and John McMullen.

Hard to argue why Mitchell is the No. 1 player on the Eagles. Mitchell didn't allow a passing touchdown in 576 coverage snaps last season, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had just a 39.6% completion rate and 47.6 passer rating.

While Mitchell didn't have an interception, he wasn't actually targeted much by opposing quarterbacks either. The definition of a shutdown corner, Mitchell has paved the way towards the Eagles having the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL over the past two years.

The Eagles have allowed the lowest passer rating (79.0), yards per attempt (6.2), pass touchdowns (36), and completion rate (59.5%) over the last two seasons -- or ever sinc ethey drfated Mitchell in the first round two years ago.

Too much of a coincidence right? The second Mitchell arrives in Philadelphia the pass defense becomes elite.

How Mitchell fared in the final voting

Kerr and McMullen voted Mitchell No. 1, while Kracz had him at No. 3. Kerr's voting of Cooper DeJean 5th on his ballot got Mitchell the top spot, as McMullen voted DeJean No. 2 and Kracz No. 1.

Why did McMullen vote Mitchell No. 1?

McMullen: The design of this list is to be a snapshot of where the Eagles are entering the 2026 season, not about pedigree or production, although Quinyon Mitchell has plenty of both. It's Bill Belichick rules -- Who does their job the best?

With that as the premise, it's tough to move off Mitchell, who has rapidly established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. In 2025, he earned First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, the season after he played a pivotal role in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory as a rookie.

Mitchell has dominated opposing receivers during his first two seasons, with former teammate Darius Slay lauding his one-time running mate for his football IQ and immediately adapting to Vic Fangio's complicated man-match coverages.

Kracz had Mitchell at No. 3 as he voted DeJean No. 1. This is why he didn't have Mitchell as the best Eagles player.

Kracz: With all due respect to Mitchell, it should have been DeJean in the top spot. It’s where he landed on my list, mainly because he is the best defensive back in the league.

Mitchell is in the top five as a cornerback amongst his peers in the league. What sets DeJean apart, and vaults him to the top, is his versatility. He can play in the slot, on the outside, and strong safety.

DeJean played more than 100 snaps at each position last year and he will likely do that again this year, with an increase possibly at the safety position depending on how well second-year man Andrew Mukuba and veteran Marcus Epps perform.

Entering his third-season, DeJean was second on the team in tackles last year with 85, behind Zack Baun’s 123, and his two interceptions tied him for the second-most on the team behind Jalyx Hunt’s three.

Mitchell and DeJean were both named First Team All-Pro by The Associated Press last year, so it’s difficult to argue too vehemently against Mitchell. It’s just that DeJean can do more and the Eagles don’t miss a beat wherever he lines up.

The final top-25

Here is the final top-25 list, along with what we learned from the list:

25. Tank Bigsby (RB)

24. Jake Elliott (K)

23. Makai Lemon (WR)

22. Braden Mann (P)

21. Andrew Mukuba (S)

20. Tyler Steen (G)

19. Jihaad Campbell (LB)

18. Nolan Smith (EDGE)

17. Tariq Woolen (CB)

16. Cam Jurgens (C)

15. Jalyx Hunt (EDGE)

14. Moro Ojomo (DT)

13. Dallas Goedert (TE)

12. Jonathan Greenard (EDGE)

11. Landon Dickerson (G)

10. Jordan Davis (DT)

9. Jalen Hurts (QB)

8. Jordan Mailata (T)

7. DeVonta Smith (WR)

6. Zack Baun (LB)

5. Jalen Carter (DT)

4. Saquon Barkley (RB)

3. Lane Johnson (T)

2. Cooper DeJean (CB)

1. Quinyon Mitchell