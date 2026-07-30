Vic Fangio is back to lead the Philadelphia Eagles defense for another season. A savvy defensive coordinator who demands and expects full effort from every player on his unit, the future hall of famer has resonated with a young and dynamic defensive unit over the last two seasons he's been at the helm.

Under his tutelage, Fangio has transformed the defense into one of the top units across the board statistically. He has been able to turn rookies into immediate impact players and has been able to unlock others, finding their strengths that suit the team's needs.

While the expectations for the defense are sky high for a third straight season, for good reason with the talent and minimal weaknesses, there are some areas that the unit could improve upon from a season ago to ensure they are an elite group in 2026.

Shoring up the run defense

The Eagles were not at the bottom of the league when it came to stopping the rush. They were just in the middle of the pack at 15th averaging 4.2 yards per carry. They allowed only two 100-yard rushers, ironically coming in the Chicago loss at home when Kyle Monangai (130) and former Eagle D'Andre Swift (125) were the only running backs to surpass the century mark during the regular season.

However, they surrendered the third-highest opponent rushing first down percentage at 39.6% only behind Buffalo (42.11%) and Minnesota (47.68%). They also finished 22nd in the NFL allowing 124.4 yards per game.

They also struggled to contain quarterbacks at times last season. Patrick Mahomes ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Dart had 58 yards and a touchdown in their loss in Week 6. Josh Allen score two touchdowns with his legs in Week 17.

Some of those numbers have to be taken with a grain of salt. With the stifling secondary the Eagles have, teams opted to run more to tire the front seven out while avoiding passing in the direction of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Nakobe Dean, who was a physical enforcer in stopping the run, is no longer on the roster. Yet, Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell and the rest of the linebacking core could take a step forward in this department to make this unit even tougher to move the ball against.

Getting off the field on third down

While the Eagles have rarely struggled in key defensive stats, stopping teams on third downs was problematic. Last season, Philadelphia allowed opponents to convert on 41.2% of third downs, which ranked 22nd in the NFL. Not as bad as the 2023 unit that yielded the third-highest third down conversion rate at 46.2%, but still a number Fangio and the defense seemingly want to lower.

They also allowed a tick over five third down conversions a game, the sixth-most in the league. In turn, forcing the defense to stay on the field longer, losing the time of possession battle and giving teams multiple chances to orchestrate a potential scoring drive.

Getting stronger in pass rush



Last season, the Eagles struggled to get to the quarterback consistently which is why they acquired Jaelan Phillips from Miami.



Phillips signed a lucrative deal with Carolina this offseason, so Howie Roseman traded for Jonathan Greenard who ranked inside the top ten in pressure rate despite missing multiple games due to injury. Adding Greenard alongside Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith makes a formidable pass rush attack. You can throw in Moro Ojomo as well who ranked 11th in pass rush win rate by a defensive tackle.

With Jalen Carter locked up until 2031 with the new deal he and the team just agreed upon, this defensive unit could see an uptick in the pass rush with the options they have at their disposal.

When fully healthy, Carter forces offenses to double team him, helping the other pass rushers collapse pockets and create big play opportunities for everyone on the defense. He is capable of making his own game-winning plays like the one we saw in the 2025 NFC Divisional Game where he sacked Matthew Stafford to help stall a threatening drive on that blizzard night.

The Eagles have all the makings of not only being a top ten unit in the league, but perhaps the most daunting. Improving in those three areas coupled with another year of experience under the young core's belt, the addition of Greenard, Riq Woolen and if Carter is 100% healthy, Fangio could be leading the most dangerous and complete defense in the NFL.